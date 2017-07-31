Rangers want to trade Yu Darvish, then sign him again

Just a week ago, it didn't feel like the Rangers were going to trade Yu Darvish. Now, though, it seems almost assured, as they've decided that they're not only out of the postseason race in 2017, but that the return for Darvish in a trade is worth more to them than the exclusive negotiating window keeping him would give them. That much comes from Ken Rosenthal's latest on Darvish, while more explicit mention of trading then re-signing Darvish comes from the Star-Telegram's Jeff Wilson.

The Dodgers are the primary suitor for Darvish, but per Rosenthal, Darvish also isn't their top target, as they're looking at Orioles closer Zach Britton and are considered the backup plan for Sonny Gray should the Yankees fail to make a deal for the A's starter. The Yankees are in the opposite scenario, where they're looking at Gray and see Darvish as a secondary option. There was a mystery team looking at Darvish on Sunday, but the identity of that club was revealed to be the Indians. Darvish's no-trade clause prohibits a deal to Cleveland, unlike with New York or Los Angeles.

That doesn't mean Darvish won't go to the Indians if they're the ones willing to pay what the Dodgers or Yankees will not, but he'll have a say in the matter, unlike with the other top suitors.

With the Yankees seemingly disinterested, the Indians a destination Darvish can reject, and the Dodgers unwilling to give up their very best prospects for Darvish, you'd think that would mean the Rangers are unlikely to deal the pending free agent. However, with the new compensation rules in place, the Rangers are only looking at a pick in the 75-80 range in next year's draft in return for losing Darvish. That's not as much of a motivator to hold on to a pending free agent as it once was, when someone like Darvish guaranteed a first-round pick as compensation.

So the bar for what the Rangers will begrudgingly accept for Darvish is lower than it would have been if this scenario played out a year ago, though, that doesn't mean he'll come cheap. He's still the top starter on the block this deadline, rental or no, and the Rangers' plan to improve their team with a trade and then bring back Darvish is a good one.