MLB trade rumors: Astros 'serious' about trading for Zach Britton

At this point, we are able to count down to the trade deadline in minutes rather than hours or days. Trades are wrapping up, and some rumors are contradicting others within a matter of minutes.

The latest trade rumor that seems like it might be a real, legitimate, maybe actually happening thing at this point is the Orioles trading reliever Zach Britton to the Astros. Ken Rosenthal reports that Houston’s pursuit of Britton is “serious” and that things could be close.

The Astros bullpen currently ranks 22nd in the league, and although the team just acquired Francisco Liriano from the Jays, he (and his 5.88 ERA) is not exactly the player you hope is going to remarkably improve your bullpen should the be shifted to a relief role. So no disrespect to Liriano, but another, better, arm might help if it’s available.

Britton is currently on a 57-save win streak, beating the AL record of 55, and he has a 3.32 ERA with a 1.737 WHIP. It’s not a stellar line for the reliever, especially compared to last season, but Britton last season was unmatched and he being slightly more human is fine for what the Astros need.

The Dodgers are also reportedly in on Britton, and FanRag’s Jon Heyman is currently saying that the Indians could be taking a look at him too.

Should the Orioles go through with a trade this afternoon, they are also hoping for a “top, top guy” in return, which could stall some of the ongoing talks depending on who exactly they’re requesting.

The Astros have the 10th-ranked prospect in the minors right now in outfielder Kyle Tucker, and even if they want to hold on to him, they can also offer up the 40th-ranked prospect in Forrest Whitley or the 46th-ranked guy in Franklin Perez — both right-handed pitchers.

Both of the other teams in the conversation right now have similarly ranked guys to enter into negotiations, but those three are the trio that the Orioles could seemingly go after should the Astros be the winner for Britton.

Baltimore might not even deal Britton by the deadline based on what it’s being offered in return, but if it does and the Astros end up with him, it will be an addition to their bullpen that’s much-needed at this point — despite how good they already are this year — and they’ll have the bonus of getting a piece that is under team control until after next season.