Logan Morrison wanted an invitation to the Home Run Derby

We're less than one week away from the MLB All-Star break already despite it feeling as if the season only got started a week ago. This past weekend, we learned almost the entirety of the all-star rosters, with just one spot left for each league. A few days later, we also learned the participants in the Home Run Derby, which is arguably a more exciting event than the actual game. Among the participants are two young Yankees, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. Not included is the Rays Logan Morrison, and he's none too pleased about being snubbed.

On the one hand, it's not hard to see where Morrison is coming from on this one. He is having an outstanding season and has been one of the premier home run hitters in a year where seemingly everyone is hitting home runs in every at bat. His 24 home runs are already a career-high and tied for the second most in baseball after Judge's 27. Objectively speaking, Morrison has been one of the best home run hitters in baseball this season.

With that being said, Morrison's complaints are misguided and he has a fundamental misunderstanding of what the Home Run Derby is all about. This is the most entertaining showcase for the league all year and one of the biggest draws for casual sports fans across the country. Because of that, the league would be crazy not to showcase its stars, and specifically its up-and-coming stars. Morrison objects to them choosing a Yankee in Sanchez, but New York's catcher would be a rising star wherever he plays, and the league should let the world see his power. Morrison has had a fantastic start to his season, but he's not going to be a draw now or at any point in the future. That's the league's biggest concern, and they made the right call. Sanchez, Judge, and the rest of the participants will put on a show.

