Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio’s rookie record

Over the course of a season, we experience a barrage of amazing baseball things. Enormous home runs, fabulous plays in the field, great starting pitching performances, brilliant relief appearances. And looking back over the first half of the 2017 season, it's hard to put everything we've seen into context. But with Aaron Judge, who at this point is pretty much a human home run machine, it's actually pretty easy to put his accomplishments into context.

In just 81 games, Judge has tied a rookie record that was set by one of the Yankees' most sacred alumni: Joltin' Joe DiMaggio. Judge hit his 29th home run in Wednesday's Yankees-Blue Jays game, the same amount that DiMaggio hit in his rookie season in 1936. The big difference? DiMaggio hit 29 home runs in 138 games. Judge's came in 81 games, so he's going to smash that record to smithereens by the end of this season.

Midway through the season, Judge hasn't just tied (and will soon break) a long-set rookie mark, but he's also a legitimate MVP contender. He currently leads the AL in on-base percentage, slugging, runs scored, total bases, RBI, walks, and home runs. On Tuesday, the man hit a line-drive home run that traveled so fast that it left an actual dent in Yankee Stadium. It's insane. Oh, and Judge is also going to put his swing and strength on display at the Home Run Derby on July 10. The bracket has been set up so a finale between Judge and Giancarlo Stanton is possible. Sometimes it's hard to be a baseball fan, but Aaron Judge is an embarrassment of riches, and he's been making it so, so easy.