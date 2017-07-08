The MLB All-Star Game is the main event in the next week at Marlins Park in Miami, but there are actually three days worth of all-star-related events to keep an eye on, beginning Sunday.

Several top prospects will be showcased in the Futures Game on Sunday (4 p.m. ET, MLB Network), including Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada, Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, among several others. The minor leaguers are split up into two teams of 25 players each, Team U.S. vs. Team World.

Also on Sunday is the least important event of all-star weekend, with the Legends & Celebrity Softball Game, though it won’t be televised until Monday night on ESPN.

Monday starts with press conferences, where each manager — Joe Maddon of the Chicago Cubs heads the National League, and Terry Francona of the Cleveland Indians leads the American League — reveals his starting lineup and starting pitcher for Tuesday’s All-Star Game.

Giancarlo Stanton of the host Miami Marlins will defend his Home Run Derby title (8 p.m., ESPN), this time in his home park, and will be challenged by an eight-player field that includes, among others, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and outfielder Cody Bellinger, both rookies.

Before the main event on Tuesday, every all-star is literally paraded through Miami, arriving at Marlins Park for a red carpet event (3 p.m., MLB Network).

Last but not least, the MLB All-Star Game itself will conclude the festivities in Miami, with Fox televising the game beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. Joe Buck will call his 19th midsummer classic, an MLB record, joined in the booth by analyst John Smoltz and on the broadcast by reporters Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci.

All-Star schedule of events

all times ET

Sunday

4 p.m. - MLB Futures Game (MLB Network)

Monday

8 p.m. - Home Run Derby (ESPN)

10 p.m. - All-Star Legends & Celebrity Softball Game (ESPN)

Tuesday

3 p.m. - MLB All-Star Red Carpet show (MLB Network)

8 p.m. - 2017 MLB All-Star Game (Fox)