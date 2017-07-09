Many of baseball’s top prospects will be on display Sunday in Miami for the 2017 MLB Futures Game, the unofficial start of All-Star week at Marlins Park.
The Futures Game will be played at 4 p.m. ET, televised by MLB Network, with Matt Vasgersian on the call, alongside analysts Mike Lowell and Jonathan Mayo, and reporter Heidi Watney. The telecast will also be streamed online on MLB.com.
The prospects are divided up into two teams — the U.S. Team and the World Team — with the international group representing 12 different countries.
For many of these players, their MLB future isn’t too far away, especially if last year’s game is any indication. The 2016 Futures Game featured several current major league regulars, including Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, and San Diego Padres outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot, among others.
Last year’s Futures Game MVP Yoan Moncada, now in the Chicago White Sox organization, is back for a second straight year and is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.
In addition to Moncada, several top prospects are in Miami. The U.S. Team includes White Sox fireballer Michael Kopech, Colorado Rockies middle infielder Brendan Rodgers, and Cincinnati Reds third baseman Nick Senzel. The World Team includes New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles, and Chicago Cubs outfielder Eloy Jimenez.
Jimenez, like Moncada, played in the 2016 game as well and went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and four RBI.
There is also a pair of famous sons of major leaguers in the Futures Game as well, both representing the Toronto Blue Jays. Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on the World Team, and middle infielder Bo Bichette — son of Dante — is on the U.S. Team.
A pair of former Marlins players are managing in the Futures Game, with longtime catcher Charles Johnson leading the U.S. Team and shortstop and 1997 World Series hero Edgar Renteria managing the World Team.
The World Team won last year, 11-3, but the U.S. Team leads the overall series, 11-7.
Futures Game Team United States roster
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|Pos
|Player
|Team
|RHP
|Beau Burrows
|Tigers
|RHP
|Jon Duplantier
|Diamondbacks
|RHP
|Jack Flaherty
|Cardinals
|LHP
|Foster Griffin
|Royals
|RHP
|Jimmy Herget
|Reds
|RHP
|Brent Honeywell
|Rays
|RHP
|Michael Kopech
|White Sox
|RHP
|Triston McKenzie
|Indians
|LHP
|A.J. Puk
|Athletics
|RHP
|Tanner Scott
|Orioles
|C
|Zack Collins
|White Sox
|C
|Chance Sisco
|Orioles
|3B
|Brian Anderson
|Marlins
|2B/SS
|Bo Bichette
|Blue Jays
|SS
|Nick Gordon
|Twins
|1B
|Rhys Hoskins
|Phillies
|2B
|Scott Kingery
|Phillies
|IF
|Ryan McMahon
|Rockies
|2B/SS
|Brendan Rogers
|Rockies
|3B
|Nick Senzel
|Reds
|OF
|Lewis Brinson
|Brewers
|OF
|Derek Fisher
|Astros
|OF
|Corey Ray
|Brewers
|OF
|Bryan Reynolds
|Giants
|OF
|Kyle Tucker
|Astros
|Mgr
|Charles Johnson
|Marlins
Futures Game Team World roster
|Pos
|Player
|Country
|Team
|Pos
|Player
|Country
|Team
|RHP
|Domingo Acevedo
|Dominican Republic
|Yankees
|RHP
|Yadier Alvarez
|Cuba
|Dodgers
|RHP
|Jaime Barria
|Panama
|Angels
|RHP
|Luis Escobar
|Colombia
|Pirates
|RHP
|Tayron Guerrero
|Colombia
|Marlins
|RHP
|Jonathan Hernandez
|Dominican Republic
|Rangers
|LHP
|Jairo Labourt
|Dominican Republic
|Tigers
|RHP
|Cal Quantrill
|Canada
|Padres
|RHP
|Mike Soroka
|Canada
|Braves
|RHP
|Thyago Vieira
|Brazil
|Mariners
|C
|Francisco Mejia
|Dominican Republic
|Indians
|C
|Tomas Nido
|Puerto Rico
|Mets
|1B
|Yordan Alvarez
|Cuba
|Astros
|3B
|Rafael Devers
|Dominican Republic
|Red Sox
|2B/SS
|Mauricio Dubon
|Honduras
|Brewers
|SS
|Lucius Fox
|Bahamas
|Rays
|3B
|Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
|Dominican Republic
|Blue Jays
|SS
|Yoan Moncada
|Cuba
|White Sox
|1B
|Josh Naylor
|Canada
|Padres
|SS
|Amed Rosario
|Dominican Republic
|Mets
|OF
|Ronald Acuna
|Venezuela
|Braves
|OF
|Estevan Florial
|Haiti
|Yankees
|OF
|Eloy Jimenez
|Dominican Republic
|Cubs
|OF
|Victor Robles
|Dominican Republic
|Nationals
|OF
|Alex Verdugo
|Mexico
|Dodgers
|Mgr
|Edgar Renteria
|Colombia
|Marlins