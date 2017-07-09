Many of baseball’s top prospects will be on display Sunday in Miami for the 2017 MLB Futures Game, the unofficial start of All-Star week at Marlins Park.

The Futures Game will be played at 4 p.m. ET, televised by MLB Network, with Matt Vasgersian on the call, alongside analysts Mike Lowell and Jonathan Mayo, and reporter Heidi Watney. The telecast will also be streamed online on MLB.com.

The prospects are divided up into two teams — the U.S. Team and the World Team — with the international group representing 12 different countries.

For many of these players, their MLB future isn’t too far away, especially if last year’s game is any indication. The 2016 Futures Game featured several current major league regulars, including Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, and San Diego Padres outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot, among others.

Last year’s Futures Game MVP Yoan Moncada, now in the Chicago White Sox organization, is back for a second straight year and is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.

In addition to Moncada, several top prospects are in Miami. The U.S. Team includes White Sox fireballer Michael Kopech, Colorado Rockies middle infielder Brendan Rodgers, and Cincinnati Reds third baseman Nick Senzel. The World Team includes New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles, and Chicago Cubs outfielder Eloy Jimenez.

Jimenez, like Moncada, played in the 2016 game as well and went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and four RBI.

There is also a pair of famous sons of major leaguers in the Futures Game as well, both representing the Toronto Blue Jays. Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on the World Team, and middle infielder Bo Bichette — son of Dante — is on the U.S. Team.

A pair of former Marlins players are managing in the Futures Game, with longtime catcher Charles Johnson leading the U.S. Team and shortstop and 1997 World Series hero Edgar Renteria managing the World Team.

The World Team won last year, 11-3, but the U.S. Team leads the overall series, 11-7.

Futures Game Team United States roster Pos Player Team Pos Player Team RHP Beau Burrows Tigers RHP Jon Duplantier Diamondbacks RHP Jack Flaherty Cardinals LHP Foster Griffin Royals RHP Jimmy Herget Reds RHP Brent Honeywell Rays RHP Michael Kopech White Sox RHP Triston McKenzie Indians LHP A.J. Puk Athletics RHP Tanner Scott Orioles C Zack Collins White Sox C Chance Sisco Orioles 3B Brian Anderson Marlins 2B/SS Bo Bichette Blue Jays SS Nick Gordon Twins 1B Rhys Hoskins Phillies 2B Scott Kingery Phillies IF Ryan McMahon Rockies 2B/SS Brendan Rogers Rockies 3B Nick Senzel Reds OF Lewis Brinson Brewers OF Derek Fisher Astros OF Corey Ray Brewers OF Bryan Reynolds Giants OF Kyle Tucker Astros Mgr Charles Johnson Marlins