MLB Futures Game 2017 livestream: Time, TV schedule, rosters, and how to watch online

By Eric Stephen
/ new
MLB: All Star Game-All Star Futures Game Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports

Many of baseball’s top prospects will be on display Sunday in Miami for the 2017 MLB Futures Game, the unofficial start of All-Star week at Marlins Park.

The Futures Game will be played at 4 p.m. ET, televised by MLB Network, with Matt Vasgersian on the call, alongside analysts Mike Lowell and Jonathan Mayo, and reporter Heidi Watney. The telecast will also be streamed online on MLB.com.

The prospects are divided up into two teams — the U.S. Team and the World Team — with the international group representing 12 different countries.

For many of these players, their MLB future isn’t too far away, especially if last year’s game is any indication. The 2016 Futures Game featured several current major league regulars, including Boston Red Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi, Houston Astros infielder Alex Bregman, Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, and San Diego Padres outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Manuel Margot, among others.

Last year’s Futures Game MVP Yoan Moncada, now in the Chicago White Sox organization, is back for a second straight year and is ranked as the No. 1 prospect in baseball by MLB Pipeline.

In addition to Moncada, several top prospects are in Miami. The U.S. Team includes White Sox fireballer Michael Kopech, Colorado Rockies middle infielder Brendan Rodgers, and Cincinnati Reds third baseman Nick Senzel. The World Team includes New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario, Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles, and Chicago Cubs outfielder Eloy Jimenez.

Jimenez, like Moncada, played in the 2016 game as well and went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, and four RBI.

There is also a pair of famous sons of major leaguers in the Futures Game as well, both representing the Toronto Blue Jays. Third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is on the World Team, and middle infielder Bo Bichette — son of Dante — is on the U.S. Team.

A pair of former Marlins players are managing in the Futures Game, with longtime catcher Charles Johnson leading the U.S. Team and shortstop and 1997 World Series hero Edgar Renteria managing the World Team.

The World Team won last year, 11-3, but the U.S. Team leads the overall series, 11-7.

Futures Game Team United States roster

Pos Player Team
Pos Player Team
RHP Beau Burrows Tigers
RHP Jon Duplantier Diamondbacks
RHP Jack Flaherty Cardinals
LHP Foster Griffin Royals
RHP Jimmy Herget Reds
RHP Brent Honeywell Rays
RHP Michael Kopech White Sox
RHP Triston McKenzie Indians
LHP A.J. Puk Athletics
RHP Tanner Scott Orioles
C Zack Collins White Sox
C Chance Sisco Orioles
3B Brian Anderson Marlins
2B/SS Bo Bichette Blue Jays
SS Nick Gordon Twins
1B Rhys Hoskins Phillies
2B Scott Kingery Phillies
IF Ryan McMahon Rockies
2B/SS Brendan Rogers Rockies
3B Nick Senzel Reds
OF Lewis Brinson Brewers
OF Derek Fisher Astros
OF Corey Ray Brewers
OF Bryan Reynolds Giants
OF Kyle Tucker Astros
Mgr Charles Johnson Marlins

Futures Game Team World roster

Pos Player Country Team
Pos Player Country Team
RHP Domingo Acevedo Dominican Republic Yankees
RHP Yadier Alvarez Cuba Dodgers
RHP Jaime Barria Panama Angels
RHP Luis Escobar Colombia Pirates
RHP Tayron Guerrero Colombia Marlins
RHP Jonathan Hernandez Dominican Republic Rangers
LHP Jairo Labourt Dominican Republic Tigers
RHP Cal Quantrill Canada Padres
RHP Mike Soroka Canada Braves
RHP Thyago Vieira Brazil Mariners
C Francisco Mejia Dominican Republic Indians
C Tomas Nido Puerto Rico Mets
1B Yordan Alvarez Cuba Astros
3B Rafael Devers Dominican Republic Red Sox
2B/SS Mauricio Dubon Honduras Brewers
SS Lucius Fox Bahamas Rays
3B Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Dominican Republic Blue Jays
SS Yoan Moncada Cuba White Sox
1B Josh Naylor Canada Padres
SS Amed Rosario Dominican Republic Mets
OF Ronald Acuna Venezuela Braves
OF Estevan Florial Haiti Yankees
OF Eloy Jimenez Dominican Republic Cubs
OF Victor Robles Dominican Republic Nationals
OF Alex Verdugo Mexico Dodgers
Mgr Edgar Renteria Colombia Marlins

