Max Scherzer removed himself from the game after hitting his first career home run

In the second inning of the Nationals’ tilt against the Marlins, Max Scherzer hit his first career home run: a three-run shot that put Washington up 4-zip early in the game.

While that should be exciting for the team and fans, and for Scherzer, it almost immediately turned sour when Scherzer abruptly pulled himself from the game in the bottom of the inning.

After heading to the mound to toss some warm-up pitches, Scherzer threw one pitch that bounced wide, then reportedly indicated to manager Dusty Baker that he was done. You can see in the video below that he mouths “I can’t go” to Baker and motions to his neck before exiting the game.

And just like that, Max Scherzer exits the game. pic.twitter.com/WgAa0T0s0L — Barno (@DCBarno) August 1, 2017

This only proves the age-old saying, Never Bat. It can only end in tears.

Update: Scherzer reportedly took himself out of the game due to neck spasms, which he says stemmed from sleeping weirdly last night. If he only took himself out of the game as a precaution and that’s the extent of the injury, then Nats fans should be very happy.