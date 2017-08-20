Umpires are apparently protesting 'escalating verbal attacks' with white wristbands

MLB umpires have had it with players voicing their opinions! On Saturday, the World Umpires Association said (via statement) that in response to "escalating verbal attacks," MLB umpires would be wearing white wristbands. And for how long? Well, until the Commissioner's Office takes their complaints seriously. Players (or one player in particular) have been publicly speaking out about umpires doing their jobs poorly, and the umps don't think that Rob Manfred has done enough to punish players.
This whole protest stemmed from one particular incident last Monday. The Tigers' Ian Kinsler was batting with umpire Angel Hernandez on the balls and strikes, and after a ball was called, Kinsler looked back at Hernandez. And then Hernandez ejected him. It's not clear if he said anything, but he had time to utter maybe a single word before Hernandez sent him to the showers. Kinsler then unleashed on Hernandez after the game, essentially saying that Hernandez is bad at his job and should retire.
Thus far, the response to the umpires' protest hasn't been overwhelming. Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said he thought it was "petty" and Kinsler told reporters he didn't care at all. Probably not the response the umpires wanted. And that's probably because the protest seems a little out of proportion to what’s actually happening. Kinsler didn't actually impugn every umpire by saying that Angel Hernandez is terrible at his job (which he can be). It was just one comment. But contrast this situation to what happened with Joe West a few weeks ago. He made a comment about Adrian Beltre being a big complainer and MLB suspended him for three games. Kinsler, by comparison, got no suspension from MLB, just a fine.
In reality, no one should have gotten a suspension for expressing their opinions. But these white wristbands? It feels like they're putting on a show just to draw attention to themselves, not to an issue. The wristbands won't make the players respect them more; it might actually do the opposite. And the Commissioner's Office could just see this as more fit pitching by the umpires, whom Rob Manfred has actually spoken of favorably recently.
If the umpires wanted baseball (players, fans, executives, etc.) to take them and their issues seriously, these wristbands don't seem like a great way to do it. But the wristbands do seem like a great way to make people roll their eyes at umpires.
- One hundred years ago on Aug. 19, two Hall of Fame managers were arrested for allowing their teams to play baseball on a Sunday. How times have changed.
- Here's a bit more history for you: Two Hall of Fame executives (Branch Rickey and George Halas) had short, undistinguished careers with the Yankees before they went on to greatness, and Pinstripe Alley can tell you about them.
- The Mets continued their veteran player sell-off by sending Curtis Granderson to the Dodgers, and Amazin’ Avenue commemorated Grandy by looking at his top 10 games by win probability added.
- The Pirates and the Cardinals will play in the first-ever Little League Classic on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, and they'll do it in front of an entire audience of Little Leaguers. It should be really amazing.
- A kid on Mexico's team in the Little League World Series jacked a home run so hard and so far it flew out of the stadium and actually hit a parked car.
- Four teams were eliminated from the Little League World Series yesterday, but a rain delay brought the most hilarious moment of the day: a game of hat stack, which is exactly what it sounds like.
- Joc Pederson's been having a rough season, so he'll be spending some time in Triple-A to get his head on straight (and to make room for Curtis Granderson).
- Bartolo Colon is giving Miguel Sano batting advice now, and if you need more than that to go read this story, I don't know what to tell you. Bartolo Colon is giving Miguel Sano batting advice!!!!!
