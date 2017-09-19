Jackie Bradley Jr. showed off his great leaping skills with another awesome catch

Right from the get go, this catch looks much easier to pull off than it actually was.

Jackie Bradley Jr. doesn’t just leap to make the catch and take away a hit from the Orioles, but has to get there before leaping sideways toward the wall to put himself in range to catch it.

The more you watch it, the more impressive it becomes when you see how he actually moves into the ball’s path.

So smooth, so sick.@JackieBradleyJr makes a difficult catch look way too easy. pic.twitter.com/Tlltw3cEb5 — MLB (@MLB) September 20, 2017

This is just the latest great catch by JBJ, as he’s been covering the outfield for the Red Sox in all sorts of heroic ways this year. If opposing teams didn’t know he could outrun baseballs to take away hits from them before this catch, they should know it now.

It was a help for the Red Sox, who ended up going to extra innings (again) and coming out with a win. Without this out, who knows how things could have gone?