2017 ALDS schedule: Red Sox vs. Astros start times

Both the Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have to feel good about their first postseason series, in that they avoided the juggernaut Cleveland Indians. But the American League Division Series between Boston and Houston should still be competitive and a well-fought victory for whichever squad comes out on top.

This ALDS will start Thursday, October 5. With both teams so evenly matched their strengths and weaknesses should make for an entertaining ALDS before one of them goes on to play in the ALCS.

Boston clinched the American League East on Saturday with a win over the Astros, part of a four-game series between the two teams to end the regular season. Should the ALDS go the distance, the Red Sox and Astros will have played nine consecutive games against each other.

The Sox returned to the postseason last fall after a two year absence, but fell to future World Series runner up Cleveland. The Astros last made it to the playoffs in 2015 but lost in the ALDS to eventual champions the Kansas City Royals.

Astros vs. Red Sox ALDS schedule Game Date Location Time TV Game Date Location Time TV Game 1 Thu, Oct 5 Minute Maid Park 4:08 p.m. MLBN Game 2 Fri, Oct 6 Minute Maid Park 2:05 p.m. FS1 Game 3 Sun, Oct 8 Fenway Park 2:38 p.m. FS1 Game 4* Mon, Oct 9 Fenway Park TBD FS1 Game 5* Wed, Oct 11 Minute Maid Park TBD FS1

All ALDS games will air on either FS1 or MLB Network.