The Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series on Thursday, clinching their first pennant since 2013. The Red Sox will open the World Series at Fenway Park on Tuesday, Oct. 23.

Boston’s opponent has yet to be decided. In the National League Championship Series, the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the Milwaukee Brewers three games to two, with Game 6 set for Friday night at Miller Park in Milwaukee.

The Red Sox finished with 108 wins, the best record in baseball, and will have home field advantage in the Fall Classic no matter if they play the Dodgers or Brewers.

This is the fourth trip to the World Series in the last 15 years for the Red Sox, who won championships in 2004, 2007 and 2013. Should the Dodgers return to the World Series for a second straight year, it would be a rematch of the 1916 Fall Classic, won in five games by Boston, who was led by a 21-year-old pitcher named Babe Ruth.

Should the Brewers advance, it would be their first World Series since 1982.

2018 World Series schedule Game Date Location Time (ET) TV Game Date Location Time (ET) TV 1 Tue, Oct 23 Fenway Park 8:09 p.m. Fox 2 Wed, Oct 24 Fenway Park 8:09 p.m. Fox 3 Fri, Oct 26 National League 8:09 p.m. Fox 4 Sat, Oct 27 National League 8:09 p.m. Fox 5* Sun, Oct 28 National League 8:15 p.m. Fox 6* Tue, Oct 30 Fenway Park 8:09 p.m. Fox 7* Wed, Oct 31 Fenway Park 8:09 p.m. Fox

Every game of the 2018 World Series will be televised by Fox, with online streaming available through Fox Sports Go.