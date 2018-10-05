21 reasons Jose Ramirez is better than your favorite player

For fans of eight teams (and, for a quick minute early on, ten) the postseason is the best part of the baseball calendar. The players you’ve grown attached to throughout the regular season get to shine, and maybe even some late August call ups get to be the heroes of a tight series and be forever beloved by the fan base.

It’s a chance for electric personalities, talented players, and unlikely stars truly emerge. So for every playoff team, we’re picking one of the most exciting players to watch and explaining why we love them so much. Here’s why we love Jose Ramirez.

1. He’s the first player to hit the 30-30 mark in six seasons (Mike Trout and Ryan Braun since 2012)

2. He’s keeping the “Party at Napoli’s” bit going even though it started in 2016 and Mike Napoli had season-ending knee surgery in April.

3. He is apparently amazing at Mario Kart.

4. This happened.

5. His base running got him the nickname the “angry hamster”

6. I mean, wow.

José Ramírez turns 26 today, but 2018 is still his age 25 season.



Players with 30+ HR & 30+ SB with more walks than strikeouts in age 25 or younger season:



2018 José Ramírez (age 25)

1990 Barry Bonds (age 25)

1956 Willie Mays (age 25) — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) September 17, 2018

7. Feels like we’re not talking enough about angry hamster. He’s just walking around with that amazing nickname and everyone acts like it’s normal and not one of the best nicknames around.

8. Ramirez somehow resisted using Angry Hamster for his Players Weekend nickname. That takes a lot of strength.

9. This happened and he’s so good at baseball it doesn’t come up every time someone talks about him

10. He’s so good at Mario Kart Mike Clevinger described his preparation like this: “It’s almost like he’s mapped out the course before he goes on it. He knows every shortcut, every alleyway, stuff that …. Places I’ve never even seen, and I’ve been playing that game since I was six.”

11. He’s so proud of his Mario Kart skills

Do you play Mario Kart? https://t.co/N9TR4ENM6Z — Jose Ramirez (@MrLapara) July 19, 2018

12. And always looking for more victims, as anybody that good at Mario Kart would do

Jose Ramirez is the best Mario Kart player I’ve ever seen. He finished 1st (as Toad) on Moo Moo Farm, then used the secret shortcut to finish 1st on Koopa Troopa Beach. Then he looks at his competitor and slyly says, “Second place? That’s good.” — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) April 8, 2018

13. His car has his initials on the hub caps.

14. ANGRY HAMSTER

15. He has his own salsa. Take that, Matt Carpenter.

16. He can pull off this shirt

17. He has an amazing finger wag.

18. He can strut.

19. He was part of the best thing the Indians have ever done.

Not voting for our players is a crime.



Detective Horatio Caine Lindor is on the case. YEAAAAHHHHHHHH!!!! https://t.co/EVeSH2WPym pic.twitter.com/LWvQA1TOiq — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) June 19, 2017

20. Also this gif.

21. This face.