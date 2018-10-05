 clock menu more-arrow no yes

21 reasons Jose Ramirez is better than your favorite player

Can he help the Indians finally win the World Series with Ramirez’s help?

By Whitney McIntosh
Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

For fans of eight teams (and, for a quick minute early on, ten) the postseason is the best part of the baseball calendar. The players you’ve grown attached to throughout the regular season get to shine, and maybe even some late August call ups get to be the heroes of a tight series and be forever beloved by the fan base.

It’s a chance for electric personalities, talented players, and unlikely stars truly emerge. So for every playoff team, we’re picking one of the most exciting players to watch and explaining why we love them so much. Here’s why we love Jose Ramirez.

1. He’s the first player to hit the 30-30 mark in six seasons (Mike Trout and Ryan Braun since 2012)

2. He’s keeping the “Party at Napoli’s” bit going even though it started in 2016 and Mike Napoli had season-ending knee surgery in April.

3. He is apparently amazing at Mario Kart.

4. This happened.

5. His base running got him the nickname the “angry hamster”

6. I mean, wow.

7. Feels like we’re not talking enough about angry hamster. He’s just walking around with that amazing nickname and everyone acts like it’s normal and not one of the best nicknames around.

8. Ramirez somehow resisted using Angry Hamster for his Players Weekend nickname. That takes a lot of strength.

9. This happened and he’s so good at baseball it doesn’t come up every time someone talks about him

10. He’s so good at Mario Kart Mike Clevinger described his preparation like this: “It’s almost like he’s mapped out the course before he goes on it. He knows every shortcut, every alleyway, stuff that …. Places I’ve never even seen, and I’ve been playing that game since I was six.”

11. He’s so proud of his Mario Kart skills

12. And always looking for more victims, as anybody that good at Mario Kart would do

13. His car has his initials on the hub caps.

14. ANGRY HAMSTER

15. He has his own salsa. Take that, Matt Carpenter.

16. He can pull off this shirt



Tiempo al tiempo



17. He has an amazing finger wag.

18. He can strut.

19. He was part of the best thing the Indians have ever done.

20. Also this gif.

21. This face.

