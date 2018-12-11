The winter meetings transaction tracker

LAS VEGAS — The action picked up on Day 2 of the winter meetings, with a number of moves highlighting Tuesday’s action. Let’s keep track of all the wheeling and dealing in one spot.

Cutch returns to Pennsylvania

Phillies sign Andrew McCutchen to a three-year contract.

The Phillies have made no secret about their desire to make a big splash this offseason, and likely multiple splashes. They have been linked to both behemoth free agents on the market — Bryce Harper and Manny Machado — and it remains to be seen whether this signing of an outfielder takes Philadelphia out of the Harper sweepstakes. One scribe says it doesn’t:

Signing McCutchen doesn't mean #Phillies are done in the outfield. He's not a center fielder anymore, so the move doesn't necessarily impact Herrera. Could deal Nick Williams, or platoon Williams/McCutchen in LF and sign Harper to play RF. Lots of possibilities remain. — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) December 11, 2018

McCutchen is still a productive hitter, bouncing back with a pair of solid seasons after seemingly cratering in 2016. In 2018 the outfielder hit .255/.368/.424, a 118 OPS+, with 30 doubles and 20 home runs with the Giants and Yankees. The 32-year-old has been one of the most durable players in baseball, playing in 146 or more games for nine consecutive years while averaging 155 games per season in that time.

McCutchen gets a reported $50 million, which seems fair for both sides in this deal. It’s a nice payday for McCutchen, who was playing on his below-market contract signed before 2012 back when he was a young outfielder with fewer than three years of service time. McCutchen made $14.5 million last year.

The best part of this move is that McCutchen, free of the Yankees’ archaic grooming policy, can grow back his goatee again.

Toronto eats a ton of money

Blue Jays released shortstop Troy Tulowitzki.

From a baseball standpoint this wasn’t terribly surprising, since the oft-injured Tulowitzki hasn’t played in a major league game since July 28, 2017. The shortstop averaged just 98 games per season from 2012-17, and ligament damage in his right ankle forced him to miss the final two months of 2017. He required ankle surgery in 2018, which kept him out the entire season.

What is noteworthy here is that Tulowitzki is still due $38 million, per Cot’s Contracts, including $20 million in 2019, $14 million in 2020, and a $4 million buyout of his 2021 club option. It’s not often you see a team willing to bite the bullet on that kind of money, even as it becomes more and more evident it’s a sunk cost.

“Through many conversations with Troy and his representative Paul Cohen, and with consideration to what is in the best interest of both sides, we made the decision to release Troy today.” Toronto general manager Ross Atkins said in a statement.

Nova joins the South Side

White Sox acquired pitcher Ivan Nova from the Pirates for minor league pitcher Yordi Rosario and a $500,000 increase in their international signing bonus pool.

Over the last three seasons, Nova’s ERA has basically been a metronome: 4.17, 4.14, 4.19. While not spectacular, over those three seasons the right-hander has been essentially league average with a 99 ERA+. A control pitcher to the extreme, Nova has a 3.76 strikeout-to-walk ratio from 2016-18, and his 4.6% walk rate in that time ranks fourth in baseball. White Sox starters issued the most walks in MLB in 2018.

Nova gives the White Sox a measure of stability in their rotation, having averaged 29 starts in the previous three seasons. He’s one of 27 pitchers in baseball — fewer than one per team, on average — to make 25 or more starts in each of the last three seasons.

Nova, 32, will complement a young Chicago rotation that features 26-year-old Carlos Rodon, 25-year-old Reynaldo Lopez, and 24-year-old Lucas Giolito. The bottom line is that the White Sox need all the pitching help they can get, after a 5.07 ERA from the starters that ranked fifth-worst in baseball. Nova gives them that help, with one year and $8.5 million remaining on his deal.

Utility swap

Cardinals trade infielder Patrick Wisdom to Rangers for infielder/outfielder Drew Robinson.

Texas and St. Louis exchanged players entering their age-27 seasons, trying to find a better fit on a new team. Wisdom is a third baseman who plays some first base too, who put up an .817 OPS and .843 OPS in the previous two years at Triple-A. In his first stint in the majors with the Cardinals this summer he hit .260/.362/.520 with four home runs in 58 plate appearances. With Paul Goldschmidt now manning first base for the Cardinals and Matt Carpenter likely moving to third base, Wisdom fell further down the depth chart.

Robinson hit .204/.301/.366 in 95 games in parts of the last two seasons in the majors with Texas, while playing shortstop, second base, third base, center field and left field. He had a .940 OPS in Triple-A in 2018 after an .863 OPS across Triple-A and Double-A combined in 2017.

Paging Mr. Herrmann

A’s sign catcher Chris Herrmann to a one-year contract

Oakland inked veteran free agent catcher Chris Hermann, adding the 31-year-old left-handed bat into the catching mix. Herrmann hit .237/.322/.421 with two home runs in 36 games for the Mariners in 2018. In seven major league seasons with the Twins, Diamondbacks and Mariners, Herrmann has hit .205/.282/.351 with 24 home runs in 898 plate appearances. Herrmann gets a reported $1 million plus incentives, per Jon Heyman.