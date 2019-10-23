All the ways Juan Soto’s World Series is already historic

Juan Soto is already one of the best players in baseball, and Game 1 of the World Series gave us a glimpse of his greatness, while vaulting the Nationals outfielder into some exclusive company in the process.

It was Soto’s first World Series game, but, then again, it was the Nationals’ first World Series game as a franchise so he wasn’t alone. All he did was help drop an L on the great Gerrit Cole, the Astros’ co-ace who was 19-0 dating back to May 22.

Soto homered in his second Fall Classic at-bat, a 106.1-mph blast that Statcast says went 417 feet, but that distance seems woefully low given that the ball landed on the train tracks.

So yeah... Juan Soto crushed this ball pic.twitter.com/5V5GNig8U1 — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 23, 2019

If Soto stopped there, he already made history. He doesn’t turn 21 until Friday, and only three players younger than Soto have homered in the World Series. You may have heard of them: Mickey Mantle, Andruw Jones, and Miguel Cabrera.

What sets Soto apart is, despite his age, none of this is surprising. He tied for the Nationals home run lead in just his second season, and his 56 home runs prior to his 21st birthday are second only to Hall of Famer Mel Ott in major league history. Soto is the sixth-youngest player in the majors.

He isn’t a wild swinger, either. He hit .282/.401/.548. He’s one of six players with a .400 on-base percentage in a season age 21 or younger, along with Jimmie Foxx, Ott, Ted Williams, Al Kaline, and Alex Rodriguez. That’s five four Hall of Famers (and one who will have to overcome a PED suspension to make it in).

Soto walked 108 times, and even his taking pitches have been legendary, a unique flair much like Javy Baez applying or avoiding tags, and amazingly must-watch television.

What’s your favorite Juan Soto moment?



Anthony Rendon: “Any at-bat when he grabs his crotch.” — Jorge Castillo (@jorgecastillo) October 21, 2019

Soto started at cleanup 130 times for the Nationals this season, including every one of his starts since late June. In all 11 games this October, Soto has batted fourth. A fixture in the middle of a pennant-winning lineup at age 20. More Cooperstown-level company for Soto, the only cleanup hitters in the World Series younger than him were Cabrera and Ty Cobb.

The home run wasn’t all Soto did in Game 1. He also doubled off the wall to score two more runs in the fifth inning. He drove in three of the five runs scored against Cole, who entered the game having allowed five earned runs in his previous eight starts combined.

It’s been a season to remember for the Nationals, and especially for Soto, who this postseason has:

Players producing so much at such an early age makes us want even more. We can’t help but think about potential, and — oh, my God — can you imagine what Soto will hit at age 25? Make no mistake, Soto is one of the pillars representing the future of baseball, a headliner in MLB’s “We play loud” campaign.

But his present is amazing, too, and it’s great we get to enjoy it on the national stage.