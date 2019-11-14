MLB holiday gift guide 2019

Anthony Rendon

Nolan Arenado has been the gold (glove) standard at third base, but Anthony Rendon has been right there with him the last three years, leading Arenado (19.9 to 17.4) in fWAR, with Rendon ranking fourth in the majors during that span. Arenado signed an eight-year, $260 million contract with Colorado last year before even hitting free agency, so get this relatively clearance price on Rendon while you still can.

Asked during the postseason what he would be doing at age 36, Rendon laughed and said, “Hopefully not playing baseball. Probably sitting on the couch hanging out with my kids.” So be sure to cram the hundreds of millions of dollars in his contract offer to just six years.

6 years, $204 million