Nationals fans also won the World Series of teamwork

After the Nationals knocked off the Astros in Game 7 of the World Series, fans took to the streets of D.C. to celebrate the win. What happened next was the greatest teamwork we’ve seen this sports calendar year.

Chants of “Who dropped their phone?” rang through the street to help find the owner of a lost phone. The efforts were successful:

“WHO DROPPED THEIR PHONE?” A chant to find the owner of a lost phone in the streets of DC after the #Nationals #WorldSeries victory. pic.twitter.com/OkDlmWpNA8 — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) November 2, 2019

Of course, this was likely influenced by a combination of alcohol and the adrenaline of a World Series win. The average human brain wouldn’t think to chant this in a large crowd, especially a crowd that size where a dropped phone has little chance of being recovered. Also, if we’re being entirely honest, most people just usually aren’t that creative and/or smart.

But these Nationals fans got the chant going, and after about 25 seconds the chants of “Who dropped their phone?” evolved into “She dropped her phone!” because apparently she is the one who dropped her phone.

The crowd’s collective joy when she emerges to claim her phone is nothing short of delightful, like that group of fans had just won their own World Series right then and there.

Is there a chance she’s not actually the one who dropped her phone? Sure. But this is so wholesome (and such an effective strategy) that I need to believe the video is real and the phone was returned to its rightful owner.