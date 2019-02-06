 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Spring training reporting dates are less than a week away

By Eric Stephen
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Our long winter hibernation is about to end, with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training sites in Arizona and Florida, getting ready for the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Opening day for the regular season domestically is set for March 28, though the Athletics and Mariners get things started a week earlier with two real games in Japan. As such, those two teams start their spring trainings slightly earlier than everyone else, with Oakland holding their first workout for pitchers and catchers on February 11 and Seattle suiting up one day later.

Nineteen teams hold their first pitchers and catchers workout on Feb. 13, and eight more get going on Valentine’s Day. The Braves are the stragglers here, waiting until Feb. 16 to hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers.

Position players report a few days after pitchers and catchers, with teams slated to begin their first full squad workouts from Feb. 16-21.

Cactus League first workout dates

A's Mon, Feb 11 Sat, Feb 16
Mariners Tue, Feb 12 Sat, Feb 16
Angels Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Cubs Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Diamondbacks Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Dodgers Wed, Feb 13 Tue, Feb 19
Giants Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Padres Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Rangers Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Reds Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Rockies Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Royals Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
White Sox Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Brewers Thu, Feb 14 Tue, Feb 19
Indians Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18

Grapefruit League first reporting dates

Cardinals Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Marlins Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Orioles Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Phillies Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Pirates Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Rays Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Red Sox Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Tigers Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18
Astros Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18
Blue Jays Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18
Mets Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18
Nationals Thu, Feb 14 Tue, Feb 19
Twins Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18
Yankees Thu, Feb 14 Tue, Feb 19
Braves Sat, Feb 16 Thu, Feb 21

The Mariners and A’s start the spring training schedule with a game on Feb. 22, with the full schedule beginning in earnest on Feb. 24.

