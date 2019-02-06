Our long winter hibernation is about to end, with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training sites in Arizona and Florida, getting ready for the 2019 Major League Baseball season.
Opening day for the regular season domestically is set for March 28, though the Athletics and Mariners get things started a week earlier with two real games in Japan. As such, those two teams start their spring trainings slightly earlier than everyone else, with Oakland holding their first workout for pitchers and catchers on February 11 and Seattle suiting up one day later.
Nineteen teams hold their first pitchers and catchers workout on Feb. 13, and eight more get going on Valentine’s Day. The Braves are the stragglers here, waiting until Feb. 16 to hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers.
Position players report a few days after pitchers and catchers, with teams slated to begin their first full squad workouts from Feb. 16-21.
Cactus League first workout dates
|Team
|Pitchers & catchers
|Full squad
|Team
|Pitchers & catchers
|Full squad
|A's
|Mon, Feb 11
|Sat, Feb 16
|Mariners
|Tue, Feb 12
|Sat, Feb 16
|Angels
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Cubs
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Diamondbacks
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Dodgers
|Wed, Feb 13
|Tue, Feb 19
|Giants
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Padres
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Rangers
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Reds
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Rockies
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Royals
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|White Sox
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Brewers
|Thu, Feb 14
|Tue, Feb 19
|Indians
|Thu, Feb 14
|Mon, Feb 18
Grapefruit League first reporting dates
|Team
|Pitchers & catchers
|Full squad
|Team
|Pitchers & catchers
|Full squad
|Cardinals
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Marlins
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Orioles
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Phillies
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Pirates
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Rays
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Red Sox
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Tigers
|Wed, Feb 13
|Mon, Feb 18
|Astros
|Thu, Feb 14
|Mon, Feb 18
|Blue Jays
|Thu, Feb 14
|Mon, Feb 18
|Mets
|Thu, Feb 14
|Mon, Feb 18
|Nationals
|Thu, Feb 14
|Tue, Feb 19
|Twins
|Thu, Feb 14
|Mon, Feb 18
|Yankees
|Thu, Feb 14
|Tue, Feb 19
|Braves
|Sat, Feb 16
|Thu, Feb 21
The Mariners and A’s start the spring training schedule with a game on Feb. 22, with the full schedule beginning in earnest on Feb. 24.
