Our long winter hibernation is about to end, with pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training sites in Arizona and Florida, getting ready for the 2019 Major League Baseball season.

Opening day for the regular season domestically is set for March 28, though the Athletics and Mariners get things started a week earlier with two real games in Japan. As such, those two teams start their spring trainings slightly earlier than everyone else, with Oakland holding their first workout for pitchers and catchers on February 11 and Seattle suiting up one day later.

Nineteen teams hold their first pitchers and catchers workout on Feb. 13, and eight more get going on Valentine’s Day. The Braves are the stragglers here, waiting until Feb. 16 to hold their first workout for pitchers and catchers.

Position players report a few days after pitchers and catchers, with teams slated to begin their first full squad workouts from Feb. 16-21.

Cactus League first workout dates Team Pitchers & catchers Full squad Team Pitchers & catchers Full squad A's Mon, Feb 11 Sat, Feb 16 Mariners Tue, Feb 12 Sat, Feb 16 Angels Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Cubs Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Diamondbacks Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Dodgers Wed, Feb 13 Tue, Feb 19 Giants Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Padres Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Rangers Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Reds Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Rockies Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Royals Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 White Sox Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Brewers Thu, Feb 14 Tue, Feb 19 Indians Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18

Grapefruit League first reporting dates Team Pitchers & catchers Full squad Team Pitchers & catchers Full squad Cardinals Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Marlins Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Orioles Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Phillies Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Pirates Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Rays Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Red Sox Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Tigers Wed, Feb 13 Mon, Feb 18 Astros Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18 Blue Jays Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18 Mets Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18 Nationals Thu, Feb 14 Tue, Feb 19 Twins Thu, Feb 14 Mon, Feb 18 Yankees Thu, Feb 14 Tue, Feb 19 Braves Sat, Feb 16 Thu, Feb 21

The Mariners and A’s start the spring training schedule with a game on Feb. 22, with the full schedule beginning in earnest on Feb. 24.