 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Bryce Harper’s first Phillies home run was a 465-foot upper decker

By Eric Stephen Updated

It only took three games for Bryce Harper to produce a highlight reel moment for the Phillies. The star outfielder destroyed a baseball on Saturday, hitting a ball well into the second deck at Citizen’s Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Rocky Biddle served up the home run to Harper, who pummeled it 465 feet into the night.

FOUR HUNDRED AND SIXTY FIVE FEET.

The home run widened the Phillies’ lead over the Braves to 7-4, and earned the newly minted free agent a curtain call from the Philadelphia faithful.

Good news for Harper is that the Phillies retrieved the home run ball after the game. Maybe bad news for the fan who caught the 114 mph screamer though.

Next Up In MLB

This Article has a component height of 11. The sidebar size is medium.

Loading comments...