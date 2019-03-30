Bryce Harper’s first Phillies home run was a 465-foot upper decker

It only took three games for Bryce Harper to produce a highlight reel moment for the Phillies. The star outfielder destroyed a baseball on Saturday, hitting a ball well into the second deck at Citizen’s Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Bryce is on the board! pic.twitter.com/Lme77DJjH9 — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2019

Rocky Biddle served up the home run to Harper, who pummeled it 465 feet into the night.

FOUR HUNDRED AND SIXTY FIVE FEET.

#Braves 4 @ #Phillies 7 [B7-2o]

Bryce Harper homers (1): fly ball to RCF (solo)



[ 114mph • 465ft • 26° ]

Viz: pic.twitter.com/OBlL4Ik7sU — Home Run Tracker (@DingerTracker) March 30, 2019

The home run widened the Phillies’ lead over the Braves to 7-4, and earned the newly minted free agent a curtain call from the Philadelphia faithful.

Curtain call for Bryce Harper as he hits his first HR in a #Phillies uniform (and Citizens Bank Park goes crazy!) pic.twitter.com/1cvh4O4zKH — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) March 30, 2019

Good news for Harper is that the Phillies retrieved the home run ball after the game. Maybe bad news for the fan who caught the 114 mph screamer though.