Every game in the Rockies-Padres series looked like a damn football score

The San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies gave us a throwback weekend at Coors Field, getting all their steps in and then some as they repeatedly rounded the bases in a four-day batting bacchanal in Denver.

Ninety-two runs crossed the plate in four games, with the Rockies posting three of their top six run totals this season and the Padres having two of their top four run-scoring contests. The 92 runs set a major league record for a four-game series, surpassing the 88 runs scored by the Phillies and Dodgers at the hitter-friendly Baker Bowl from May 16-18, 1929, per Elias Sports.

Colorado scored in 20 of their 37 innings, while San Diego scored in 20 of 39 innings. They split the four games.

Friday night figured to be the signature game of the weekend, with the Rockies holding an 11-4 lead in the eighth inning at home. The Padres scored a single run in the eighth, then overcame a six-run deficit in the ninth inning for the first time in franchise history. Five more runs in the 12th inning have San Diego a 16-12 victory.

Sunday was just as chaotic, with a 9-8 game by the top of the third inning. The Rockies led again late in this one, 13-10 heading into the ninth, but the Padres plated four for another stunning comeback, earning the split with a 14-13 win.

The two teams combined for 131 hits (69 for Colorado, 62 for San Diego), including 17 home runs (Rockies 9, Padres 8), seven triples (Padres 5, Rockies 2) and 27 doubles (Rockies 14, Padres 13).

Charlie Blackmon was 15-for-24 and scored nine times during the series, including three straight four-hit games. His three hits on Sunday was his worst game of the series.

Manny Machado in the four games was 10-for-19 with three home runs and two doubles.

Hunter Renfroe hit five home runs, including three on Friday night.

Trevor Story was 9-for-20 with two home runs and three doubles.

Ian Desmond drove in 12 runs over the weekend.

Fernando Tatis Jr. was 10-for-19. San Diego’s rookie shortstop tripled three times and scored seven runs over the weekend. He also singled to drive home two in Friday night’s ninth-inning rally:

This weekend was an homage to the early days at Coors Field, when mile-high baseball forged its reputation as an offensive heaven. The park factors in Denver in the 1990s were always in the high 120s (with 100 being average), while these days the Coors park factors usually settle in the high 110s, including 118 in 2019.

Colorado began the weekend series hitting .261/.324/.450 as a team, and ended the series hitting .271/.332/.465 on the season. They raised their batting average seven points and their OPS by 19 points in just four games! San Diego had similar weekend improvements.

Padding those stats at Coors Field Team Before weekend After weekend Average increase OPS increase Team Before weekend After weekend Average increase OPS increase Padres .231/.294/.408 .240/.303/.424 +.009 +.025 Rockies .261/.324/.450 .271/.332/.465 +.010 +.023

Jon Gray started the series opener on Thursday and because of the pitching attrition over the four-day bloodbath was pressed into duty again in the ninth inning on Sunday in relief. He forced home a run with a bases-loaded walk, issuing the free pass to Matt Strahm, a pinch-hitter on Sunday but who also started Thursday’s opener on the mound.

While the combined weekend ERA for both pitching staffs was an eye-popping 10.78, Luis Perdomo was a real stand out. The Padres right-hander pitched in three of the four games in relief, and tossed 5⅓ scoreless frames. He’s probably the player of the series just for that.