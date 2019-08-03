Pitcher Vince Velasquez has a defensive night to remember. IN THE OUTFIELD

Vince Velasquez has played multiple roles for the Phillies this season, going from starting pitcher to reliever, then back to starter again. Friday night he tried a new role: Outfielder. And he was fantastic at it.

The pitcher threw out Jose Abreu at home plate in the 14th inning, preventing what would have been the go-ahead run from scoring.

It was the first outfield assist by a pitcher since 1950, per STATS. But how did we get in this situation in the first place?

The Phillies were mired in a long struggle with the White Sox, still tied after 13 innings. Philadelphia already used five relief pitchers, plus a sixth in starting pitcher Zach Eflin, who tossed two scoreless frames before being pulled with triceps soreness. Someone had to pitch the 14th, and manager Gabe Kapler’s options were dwindling.

Enter Roman Quinn, an outfielder, asked to pitch for a second time this season. That left a hole in the outfield, filled by Velasquez, who pinch ran for Eflin in the 13th inning then took over in left field in the top of the 14th.

The assist by Velasquez helped get the game to a 15th inning, and his defensive exploits were far from over. There were four balls hit to the outfield in the two innings Velasquez was in left, and three of them were hit to him.

After getting a runner thrown out at home an inning before, the White Sox tested Velasquez again in the 15th on a single to left. This time his throw home was just a shade too late, though this throw at 95 mph was even faster than his 94.7 mph seed earlier. The play at the play was so close it was reviewed, though the safe call was upheld.

That was the winning run for Chicago, but Velasquez wasn’t done, preventing an even bigger inning with his ridiculous catch to rob Eloy Jimenez of a hit.

Vince Velasquez, left fielder, with the diving stab pic.twitter.com/3STI85WMe7 — The Good Phight (@TheGoodPhight) August 3, 2019

Per Statcast that play had a catch probability of only 15 percent. The pitcher made a play normal Phillies outfielders don’t make — it was the first ‘5-star catch’ made by a Philadelphia outfielder all season.

The Phillies might have lost, but these gems from Velasquez will be remembered for longer than the result of the game.