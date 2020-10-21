Mookie Betts is the taco hero America needs. The Los Angeles Dodgers’ superstar stole second base in the fifth inning of Game 1 of the World Series, which means Taco Bell is giving away a free taco to anyone who registers on the fast food giant’s website or app.

Taco Bell’s “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion has been a World Series staple in recent years. The rules are simple: if anyone on either team steals a base during the World Series, Taco Bell is giving away one free taco to anyone who registers with them. There isn’t much drama over if it will happen — there will always be at least one stolen base in the World Series, of course — but the real intrigue lies in is who is going to do it. Betts is the perfect candidate.

Betts has already been America’s taco hero before. As a member of the Boston Red Sox in 2018, Betts had the first steal of the World Series. Here’s everything you need to know about how to get the taco that Mookie so graciously won us.

Mookie Betts won America tacos with this steal

MOOKIE BETTS IS OUR HERO!!



With that stolen base, everyone in America wins a free taco!

Betts began the fifth inning with a lead-off walk. He then took off and stole second with teammate Corey Seager up at the plate.

Betts already has four stolen bases in the playoffs. He swiped 10 bags during the pandemic-shortened 60-game regular season. He was built to be our taco hero.

Mookie Betts was our taco hero in 2018, as well

In 2018. Betts was the young star on the Red Sox who would go on to be named AL MVP. After joining the 30-30 club for home runs and steals during the regular season, Betts and Boston met the Dodgers for the World Series.

Betts stole the first base of the 2018 World Series to win America tacos. Here are his two taco-earning steals in the World Series stitched together.

Unrelated, but: can you believe the Red Sox really traded Betts because they didn’t want to pay him? It must make their fans sick. To everyone else who despises the BoSox, it’s hilarious.

How to receive your free World Series taco

All you have to do to claim your World Series taco is create a free account on the Taco Bell website or on their app. You can create an account here, or download their mobile app for free on any smart phone.

What type of taco is Taco Bell giving away for the World Series?

Taco Bell is giving away Doritos Locos Tacos, which individually cost $1.89. This deal excludes the Doritos Locos Taco Supreme. Sorry, America.

When can I claim my free World Series taco?

You can claim you free taco on 10/28.

Our Taco Hero has stolen a base. Now, America, you get to steal a free Doritos Locos Tacos. Steal yours 10/28.

No, this promotion isn’t available for delivery. Go get some exercise and take a walk to get your taco.

Who are the previous World Series taco heroes?

Here’s a list of all the players who have won the country free tacos by stealing the first base of the World Series:

The legend of Mookie grows. Enjoy your tacos responsibly, America.