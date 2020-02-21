Astros players are receiving death threats and it needs to stop

It’s terrible that this even needs to be said, but sending death threats to professional athletes is completely unacceptable.

The latest awful development in the Astros sign-stealing scandal came Friday, when Astros outfielder Josh Reddick revealed he and his family have been threatened on social media.

Astros outfielder Josh Reddick just told reporters he has received death threats via social media — and that in one case someone wished cancer upon his children. Reddick said he’s not the only one in the Astros’ clubhouse who had received death threats, either. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 21, 2020

Reddick mentioned being concerned because his wife was hoping to bring the babies on road trip so he could continue to be an active parent during the season. But “it’s gonna be pretty scary” because people often find out where the players are staying. — Hannah Keyser (@HannahRKeyser) February 21, 2020

Josh Reddick said both he and his wife have received death threats this entire month via social media.



“I’m not the only one,” he said, pointing toward his teammates in the clubhouse.”



Reddick implored the league to protect the Astros players and their families this season. — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) February 21, 2020

This is terrible, to say the least. Nobody should feel unsafe at home, their place of work or out in public.

Mike Fiers, the former Astros pitcher who was the whistleblower for the expansive investigations into Houston’s sign stealing, has said he has also received death threats.

“Whatever, I don’t care. I’ve dealt with a lot of death threats before. It’s just another thing on my plate,” Fiers told the San Francisco Chronicle. “If I’m worried about any retaliation, I’m not going to be ready for the season.”

I’m always amazed at professional athletes’ ability to compartmentalize and focus, but this is just grim. What the hell is wrong with people?

If you’re an Astros fan who wants to boo Fiers for hurting your team, go for it. I don’t agree, but you be you. If you’re a fan of every other team who wants to jeer Houston, by all means give them your vociferous worst.

But please, please don’t be an asshole. Don’t throw things onto the field. And whatever you do, don’t you dare even think about threatening a player or their family. Go find a safe way to vent your anger that doesn’t hurt anyone, or seek help.

Sports are supposed to be fun for all involved. Let’s keep it that way.