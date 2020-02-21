 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Astros players are receiving death threats and it needs to stop

Josh Reddick, Mike Fiers and other current or former Astros are receiving death threats in the wake of the sign-stealing scandal. This has gone too far.

By Eric Stephen
MLB: World Series-Washington Nationals at Houston Astros Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

It’s terrible that this even needs to be said, but sending death threats to professional athletes is completely unacceptable.

The latest awful development in the Astros sign-stealing scandal came Friday, when Astros outfielder Josh Reddick revealed he and his family have been threatened on social media.

This is terrible, to say the least. Nobody should feel unsafe at home, their place of work or out in public.

Mike Fiers, the former Astros pitcher who was the whistleblower for the expansive investigations into Houston’s sign stealing, has said he has also received death threats.

“Whatever, I don’t care. I’ve dealt with a lot of death threats before. It’s just another thing on my plate,” Fiers told the San Francisco Chronicle. “If I’m worried about any retaliation, I’m not going to be ready for the season.”

I’m always amazed at professional athletes’ ability to compartmentalize and focus, but this is just grim. What the hell is wrong with people?

If you’re an Astros fan who wants to boo Fiers for hurting your team, go for it. I don’t agree, but you be you. If you’re a fan of every other team who wants to jeer Houston, by all means give them your vociferous worst.

But please, please don’t be an asshole. Don’t throw things onto the field. And whatever you do, don’t you dare even think about threatening a player or their family. Go find a safe way to vent your anger that doesn’t hurt anyone, or seek help.

Sports are supposed to be fun for all involved. Let’s keep it that way.

