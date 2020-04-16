Joe Kelly briefly forgets how to baseball, breaks a window

Joe Kelly is a good pitcher. At the major league level, against hitters trying to ruin his day, he has a career walk rate of 3.7 per nine innings. For an MLB pitcher, that’s nothing to write home about; for a human being, that’s an extraordinary feat of baseball-hurling. Professional athletes are extremely good at what they do.

But even the best pitchers in the world sometimes regret using windows as part of their backstop.

Joe Kelly shows that even big leaguers break windows



: @ashleynicokelly pic.twitter.com/Ktpr9FFdL5 — Cut4 (@Cut4) April 16, 2020

This is a spectacular miss, the sort of thing you see in celebrity first pitches or Rick Ankiel playoff appearances. The aftermath is also extremely funny — the way the glass falls as the damage is being surveyed from inside the house is a masterpiece of comic timing, and the whole thing drips with a wonderfully unspoken “oh no.”

We will forgive Kelly his lack of accuracy, of course. It’s hard to keep up one’s skills during a time of crisis. Hopefully, however, he’s in a less erratic mood by the time he faces live hitters again, or that last adjective might be quickly falsified.