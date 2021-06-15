Tyler Glasnow blames his injury on MLB’s sticky substance ban

Tyler Glasnow is the best pitcher on the Rays, the team with the best record in Major League Baseball. The 27-year-old righty was continuing his dominant start to the season on Monday night against the White Sox when he was pulled from the game after just four innings and 53 pitches.

On Tuesday, Glasnow was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain. Glasnow is going to rehab the injury in an attempt to avoid Tommy John surgery, but seeing a potential Cy Young candidate go down on the reigning AL champs is a massive bummer.

Glasnow shared a few thoughts on how he might have gotten injured with reports on Tuesday. Specifically, he’s blaming MLB’s new edict to start enforcing a ban on pitchers using ‘sticky stuff’ to grip or put added spin on balls. Glasnow’s injury was announced on the same day MLB sent a memo to teams saying it was start enforcing existing rules later this month.

Glasnow just gave a very honest rant:



"I just threw 80 something innings & you just told me I can't use anything. I have to change everything.



I truly believe 100% that's why I got hurt. I'm frustrated MLB doesn't understand. You can't just tell us to use nothing. It's crazy." — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) June 15, 2021

Tyler Glasnow just went off about the midseason crackdown. He stopped using sunscreen a couple starts ago and felt sore afterwards due to difficulty with grip. Same last night. Says it contributed to his current injury. He’s hopeful to be back at the end of the season. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 15, 2021

Glasnow: “Sunscreen and rosin is apparently the same as Spider Tack. Alright I guess I’ll adapt and learn. And the only thing I learned was that it hurts to throw a ball in the middle of the season, from having something to not having something.” — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) June 15, 2021

Glasnow said he stopped using sunscreen to grip balls a few starts ago, and began to experience elbow pain. It appears his biggest beef with MLB is that its enforcing these rules mid-season instead of informing pitchers of the new points of emphasis over a full offseason.

The Rays are 43-24 at the time of Glasnow’s injury. The pitcher is 5-2 on the season with a 2.66 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. He is averaging 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.8 walks per nine.

Glasnow was off to another solid start against Chicago on Monday before experiencing elbow pain:

Tyler Glasnow, 98mph Fastball and 90mph Slider, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/uBwIrqkI2K — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) June 15, 2021

Only 4 innings for Tyler Glasnow. Not sure what's wrong. pic.twitter.com/YtiFdPBxV3 — Justin Groc (@jgroc) June 15, 2021

Will more pitchers experience injuries without the aid of grip enhancements as they change their routine mid-season? Losing one of the front-runners from AL Cy Young off the best team in the league is already troubling enough.