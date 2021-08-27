José Ramírez is showing self love with a chain of himself

As someone who generally struggles with self confidence, I’m in awe of people who are able to fully, unironically back themselves in any circumstance. So, when I saw José Ramírez’s necklace from Thursday night, I was in love.

José Ramírez is wearing a chain with a picture of him holding his chain tonight.



There is nobody cooler on this planet. pic.twitter.com/vqb3BQgrp0 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 27, 2021

The locket, or cameo necklace, has been around for centuries, but Ramírez has really stumbled onto something special here. It’s not just a fashion statement, it’s an opportunity. We need to see this progress every week for the rest of the season.

When Cleveland plays Kansas City next week I want to see Ramírez wearing a necklace, with a picture of him wearing a necklace, with a picture of him holding his chain. Then against the Twins in early September I’d like to see him wearing a necklace, with a picture of his wearing a necklace, with a picture of him wearing a necklace, with a picture of him holding a chain. Then ... well, you get the picture.

By the end of the season I want to see at least six levels of inception, requiring a jeweler’s loupe to accurately see the original image of José Ramírez holding his chain. The world just needs it.