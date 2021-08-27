 clock menu more-arrow no yes
José Ramírez is showing self love with a chain of himself

Chain inception!

By James Dator
As someone who generally struggles with self confidence, I’m in awe of people who are able to fully, unironically back themselves in any circumstance. So, when I saw José Ramírez’s necklace from Thursday night, I was in love.

The locket, or cameo necklace, has been around for centuries, but Ramírez has really stumbled onto something special here. It’s not just a fashion statement, it’s an opportunity. We need to see this progress every week for the rest of the season.

When Cleveland plays Kansas City next week I want to see Ramírez wearing a necklace, with a picture of him wearing a necklace, with a picture of him holding his chain. Then against the Twins in early September I’d like to see him wearing a necklace, with a picture of his wearing a necklace, with a picture of him wearing a necklace, with a picture of him holding a chain. Then ... well, you get the picture.

By the end of the season I want to see at least six levels of inception, requiring a jeweler’s loupe to accurately see the original image of José Ramírez holding his chain. The world just needs it.

