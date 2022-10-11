MLB playoffs 2022: Division series schedule, TV information, and predictions

And then there were eight.
The MLB playoffs have progressed to the Division Series, with the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres having advanced out of the Wild Card Series:
Now, the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers get to join the party.
Here is the MLB Postseason bracket as it stands after the Wild Card Series:
Here are the start times, dates and television information for the Division Series, with the schedule for the ALCS, NLCS and World Series.
American League Playoffs: Start times, TV, dates and games
American League Division Series
Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees
Game 1: Guardians at Yankees, Tuesday, October 11 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 2: Guardians at Yankees, Thursday, October 13 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 3: Yankees at Guardians, Saturday, October 15 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 4*: Yankees at Guardians, Sunday, October 16 7:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 5*: Guardians at Yankees, Monday, October 17 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros
Game 1: Mariners at Astros, Tuesday, October 11 3:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 2: Mariners at Astros, Thursday, October 13 3:37 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 3: Astros at Mariners, Saturday, October 15 4:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 4*: Astros at Mariners, Sunday, October 16 3:07 p.m. ET, TBS
Game 5*: Mariners at Astros, Monday, October 17 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS
American League Championship Series
Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 19 TBD, TBS
Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Thursday, October 20 TBD, TBS
Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Saturday, October 22 TBD, TBS
Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Sunday, October 23 TBD, TBS
Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Monday, October 24 TBD, TBS
Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 25 TBD, TBS
Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 26 TBD, TBS
National League Playoffs: Start times, TV, dates and games
National League Division Series
Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves
Game 1: Phillies at Braves, Tuesday, October 11 1:07 p.m. ET, FOX
Game 2: Phillies at Braves, Wednesday, October 12 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX
Game 3: Braves at Phillies, Friday, October 14 4:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 4*: Braves at Phillies, Saturday, October 15 2:07 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 5*: Phillies at Braves, Sunday, October 16 4:37 p.m. ET, FS1
San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers
Game 1: Padres at Dodgers, Tuesday, October 11 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 2: Padres at Dodgers, Wednesday, October 12 8:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 3: Dodgers at Padres, Friday, October 14 8:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 4*: Dodgers at Padres, Saturday, October 15 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Game 5*: Padres at Dodgers, Sunday, October 16 9:07 p.m. ET, FS1
National League Championship Series
Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 18 TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 19 TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Friday, October 21 TBD, FS1
Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Saturday, October 22 TBD, FOX/FS1
Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Sunday, October 23 TBD, FS1
Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Monday, October 24 TBD, FS1
Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 25 TBD, FOX and FS1
World Series
Home-field advantage is determined by regular-season win-loss record. Currently, the Dodgers have the inside track to home-field advantage throughout the postseason and through the World Series, but that will not be determined until we know the final two teams.
Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Friday, October 28 TBD, FOX
Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Saturday, October 29 TBD, FOX
Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Monday, October 31 TBD, FOX
Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Tuesday, November 1 TBD, FOX
Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Wednesday, November 2 TBD, FOX
Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Friday, November 4 TBD, FOX
Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Saturday, October 5 TBD, FOX
*If necessary
Predictions
Before diving into the Division Series and beyond, it is worth highlighting what I got right, and more importantly, what I got wrong, from the Wild Card Series.
What did I get right? The Mariners over the Blue Jays.
What did I get wrong? Quite literally everything else.
With that piece of depressing business out of the way, it is time to reset with a host of chalky selections.
American League:
Yankees over Guardians in 4
Astros over Mariners in 5
Astros over Yankees in 7
National League:
Dodgers over Padres in 4
Braves over Phillies in 4
Braves over Dodgers in 6
World Series
Braves over Astros in 6
Hopefully these predictions fare better for me than the Wild Card Series ones.
