MLB playoffs 2022: Division series schedule, TV information, and predictions

And then there were eight.

The MLB playoffs have progressed to the Division Series, with the Cleveland Guardians, the Seattle Mariners, the Philadelphia Phillies, and the San Diego Padres having advanced out of the Wild Card Series:

Now, the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers get to join the party.

Here is the MLB Postseason bracket as it stands after the Wild Card Series:

Here are the start times, dates and television information for the Division Series, with the schedule for the ALCS, NLCS and World Series.

American League Playoffs: Start times, TV, dates and games

American League Division Series

Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees

Game 1: Guardians at Yankees, Tuesday, October 11 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: Guardians at Yankees, Thursday, October 13 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 3: Yankees at Guardians, Saturday, October 15 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4*: Yankees at Guardians, Sunday, October 16 7:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 5*: Guardians at Yankees, Monday, October 17 7:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Seattle Mariners vs. Houston Astros

Game 1: Mariners at Astros, Tuesday, October 11 3:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 2: Mariners at Astros, Thursday, October 13 3:37 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 3: Astros at Mariners, Saturday, October 15 4:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 4*: Astros at Mariners, Sunday, October 16 3:07 p.m. ET, TBS

Game 5*: Mariners at Astros, Monday, October 17 5:07 p.m. ET, TBS

American League Championship Series

Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 19 TBD, TBS

Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Thursday, October 20 TBD, TBS

Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Saturday, October 22 TBD, TBS

Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Sunday, October 23 TBD, TBS

Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Monday, October 24 TBD, TBS

Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 25 TBD, TBS

Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 26 TBD, TBS

National League Playoffs: Start times, TV, dates and games

National League Division Series

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Atlanta Braves

Game 1: Phillies at Braves, Tuesday, October 11 1:07 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 2: Phillies at Braves, Wednesday, October 12 4:35 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 3: Braves at Phillies, Friday, October 14 4:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 4*: Braves at Phillies, Saturday, October 15 2:07 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 5*: Phillies at Braves, Sunday, October 16 4:37 p.m. ET, FS1

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1: Padres at Dodgers, Tuesday, October 11 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 2: Padres at Dodgers, Wednesday, October 12 8:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 3: Dodgers at Padres, Friday, October 14 8:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 4*: Dodgers at Padres, Saturday, October 15 9:37 p.m. ET, FS1

Game 5*: Padres at Dodgers, Sunday, October 16 9:07 p.m. ET, FS1

National League Championship Series

Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 18 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 19 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Friday, October 21 TBD, FS1

Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Saturday, October 22 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Sunday, October 23 TBD, FS1

Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Monday, October 24 TBD, FS1

Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 25 TBD, FOX and FS1

Home-field advantage is determined by regular-season win-loss record. Currently, the Dodgers have the inside track to home-field advantage throughout the postseason and through the World Series, but that will not be determined until we know the final two teams.

Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Friday, October 28 TBD, FOX

Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Saturday, October 29 TBD, FOX

Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Monday, October 31 TBD, FOX

Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Tuesday, November 1 TBD, FOX

Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Wednesday, November 2 TBD, FOX

Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Friday, November 4 TBD, FOX

Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Saturday, October 5 TBD, FOX

*If necessary

Predictions

Before diving into the Division Series and beyond, it is worth highlighting what I got right, and more importantly, what I got wrong, from the Wild Card Series.

What did I get right? The Mariners over the Blue Jays.

What did I get wrong? Quite literally everything else.

With that piece of depressing business out of the way, it is time to reset with a host of chalky selections.

American League:

Yankees over Guardians in 4

Astros over Mariners in 5

Astros over Yankees in 7

National League:

Dodgers over Padres in 4

Braves over Phillies in 4

Braves over Dodgers in 6

World Series

Braves over Astros in 6

Hopefully these predictions fare better for me than the Wild Card Series ones.