J.T. Realmuto hit the first inside-the-park home run from a catcher in MLB playoff history

The Phillies’ first postseason appearance since 2011 has already been an eventful one for them. Their Wild Card Series win over the Cardinals featured a dramatic comeback victory, and their first home playoff game in over a decade on Friday saw them take a lead in their series over the Braves.

Now, as the Phillies go for a series win in Game 4 of the National League Division Series against Atlanta, you can add an inside-the-park home run to their wild October.

Already up 3-1, Phillies’ catcher J.T. Realmuto stepped to the plate against Braves’ reliever Collin McHugh. On the third pitch of the at-bat Realmuto took a pitch to deep center. It evaded Braves’ center fielder Michael Harris II and took just the right bounce, sending the ball way past Harris. That meant that Realmuto was off to the races.

Realmuto managed to get all the way around the bases and make it home safely for an inside-the-park home run, putting the Phillies up 4-1. According to the broadcast, it was the first inside-the-parker in the playoffs since Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers in 2017, and it was the first ever playoff one from a catcher, who typically aren’t known for being fleet of foot.

The homer also increased the Phillies’ lead as they look to close out a series win. There’s still a lot of baseball left to go in this game, and the Braves have gotten a run back in the meantime, but if Philadelphia holds on, it would clinch their first trip to the National League Championship Series since they lost to the Giants in 2010.

Even in 2022, baseball can still produce moments you never expected, such as a catcher hitting an inside-the-park home run.