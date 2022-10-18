Padres fans made their own NLCS fight song, and I promise you’re not ready

The annals of sports have iconic fight songs woven into the tapestry of competition. “That’s what’s in,” a rallying cry for the Padres’ NLCS against the Phillies is unforgettable for a whole other reason.

Reporter says “this has social media written all over it.”



Here’s the full video from Good Morning San Diego! pic.twitter.com/gkN3TwGUE0 — Crossing Broad (@CrossingBroad) October 18, 2022

A group of die-hard Padres fans appeared on KUSI in San Diego to show off their team spirit, and gave us one of the most awkward things you’ll ever hear.

“Philly going down, to yellow and brown.

That’s what’s iiiiiinn.

Padres on the loose, let’s go Goose.

That’s what’s iiiiinn.

Bryce gonna lose, and Manny’s gonna cruise.

That’s what’s iiiiinn.

Give Philly no slack, and send ‘em back.

That’s what’s iiiiinn.

So back, Phillu back.

Back, Philly back. [repeated]

On the one hand, I hate it. This has all the musicality of a school assembly rap about the dangers of drugs — and yet, I can’t get it out of my head. I’ve seriously listened to this about 40 times and I can’t stop. Sure, there are a lot worse things I could be doing with my time that singing “That’s what’s iiiiinn,” but at this point I think I’d rather watch every episode of Dahmer back-to-back than keep having this earworm in my brain.

Then, just when I thought it was safe to leave this song behind, ANOTHER song emerged from a few years back.

I regret to inform you that there is more Padres fan music pic.twitter.com/NnHCC65XHn — John Foley (@2008Philz) October 18, 2022

Nope. I can’t. I’m out. Sorry, I want to say something about these dudes making a Padres’ specific California Love, but I need to Google if I can pour bleach in my ears safely.