The MLB postseason is down to just two teams.

Thanks to their sweep of the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros are back in the World Series for the second-straight year, and for the fourth time since defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers back in 2017.

Their opponent? The Philadelphia Phillies, who have put together a magical run to the World Series, their first since 2009. Philadelphia fired manager Joe Girardi after their 22-29 start and finished third in the NL East, behind the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

But here they are.

Here are the start times, dates and television information for the World Series.

Home-field advantage is determined by regular-season win-loss record. When the MLB playoffs began, the Dodgers had the inside track for home-field advantage throughout the playoffs, with their 111-51 record. But when the Dodgers were eliminated by the San Diego Padres, that advantage shifted to the Astros.

As such, any potential Game 7 will be in Houston.

Game 1: Phillies at Astros, Friday, October 28 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 2: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, October 29 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 3: Astros at Phillies, Monday, October 31 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 4: Astros at Phillies, Tuesday, November 1 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 5*: Astros at Phillies, Wednesday, November 2 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 6*: Phillies at Astros, Friday, November 4 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

Game 7*: Phillies at Astros, Saturday, November 5 8:03 p.m. ET, FOX

*If necessary

How they got here

The final two teams left standing took two very different paths to this moment.

For the Astros, they shook off a somewhat slow start to wrestle control of the AL West by mid-May. On May 1, the Astros were 3.5 games behind the Los Angeles Angels in the West, after Houston’s 11-11 start. But by June 1, the Astros were 5.5 games clear of the Angels and 8 games ahead of the Seattle Mariners.

By July 1, Houston had a double-digit lead in the division, and but for one day in July — the 17th, when they lost 4-3 to the Oakland A’s — the Astros held a double-digit lead in the division the rest of the way.

Houston has yet to lose a game in the postseason. The Astros swept those Mariners in the ALDS, and are coming off a sweep of the Yankees in the ALCS.

Then there are the Phillies, who looked lost as the calendar turned to June. On June 1, the Phillies were 22-29, 12.5 games back in the NL East. That led to the firing of Girardi, with Rob Thomson being named their interim manager.

After the switch, the Phillies put together a 65-46 record. While the division remained out of reach, thanks to the seasons from the Braves and the Mets, the Phillies stayed in the Wild-Card mix. On July 1 Philadelphia was 1.5 games back in the Wild-Card race, and just a month later, the Phillies were in position for the third Wild-Card slot.

That is where Philadelphia would ultimately finish, setting up their Wild Card Series with the Cardinals. After taking the first two games from St. Louis, the Phillies squared off with the Braves. Philadelphia split the first two games in Atlanta with the Braves, and then closed out the NLDS at home.

Then came the NLCS, where the Phillies again split the first two games on the road before closing out the series in dramatic fashion, thanks to Bryce Harper’s huge 8th inning home run in Game 5:

Predictions

Perhaps the best way to sum up the 2022 World Series is through this absolutely incredible tweet:

The Houston Astros are a perfectly engineered baseball machine of death no one in their right minds would challenge, but the Philadelphia Phillies are “That sign can’t stop me because I can’t read” personified as a baseball team. — Batthew (@PanasonicDX4500) October 24, 2022

Perfection.

Because through the regular season, the Astros looked every bit like that perfectly engineered baseball machine of death, as they marched to the AL West title and secured home-field advantage through the ALCS. They have been perfect in the playoffs. While the Astros needed a big comeback to win Game 1 of the ALDS against the Mariners, since then they have trailed just twice in the playoffs: In the fourth inning of Game 2 against Seattle, and in the second inning of Game 1 against the Yankees.

They tied the game in the bottom of the second.

But if there is a team built to beat this baseball machine of death, it is the Phillies. Yes, the Astros have the pitching to win a title, both at the top of their rotation with Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez and in their bullpen which is one of the deepest in the postseason. Yes, the Astros have the bats to win a title, and a lineup that does not have many easy outs and a punishing top of the order.

So do the Phillies.

Harper might be the hottest hitter on the planet, thanks to his .419/.444/.907 slash line in the postseason. Kyle Schwarber, who led the NL with 46 home runs during the regular season, shrugged off a slow start to the playoffs by belting three home runs against the Padres. Rhys Hoskins might be hitting just .182 in the playoffs, but of his eight hits, five have left the yard.

Then there is the Phillies’ pitching staff. Philadelphia has its own 1-2 tandem at the top of their rotation, with Zach Wheeler and Aaron Nola. Wheeler was masterful in Game 1 of the NLCS, going seven innings and allowing just a single hit, with eight strikeouts. He gave up two runs in his start in Game 5, but recorded eight more strikeouts, and he enters the World Series with a WHIP of 0.51 in the playoffs.

Nola picked up a pair of wins in the NLDS over the Braves, and while he was knocked around in Game 2 of the NLCS by the Braves, he’ll look to bounce back against Houston. The Astros might have the advantage in the matchup of the bullpens, thanks to their depth, but Connor Brogdon’s seven-out performance against the Padres in Game 4 shows that he can be counted on in some high-leverage situations. Then there is Andrew Bellatti, who might matchup well against the right-handed bats in the Houston lineup in some late-game situations. Bellatti allowed a .209 batting average to right-handed hitters this season, and an OPS of .608. Contrast those numbers with the .278/.866 marks allowed to lefties, and you can imagine Thomson is going to call on Bellatti in certain spots.

As for a prediction? It does feel like this series is going into November. On paper, the Astros look like that baseball war machine of death. But there is something magical about this Phillies team. My head tells me the Astros in 6, but my heart?

Phillies in 7.