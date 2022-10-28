Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the MLB. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In just a few hours Game 1 of the World Series will be underway. This season’s matchup pairs one of the most dominant teams of the last decade against possibly the biggest longshot in the game’s history.

But it’s not quite that simple. While the Houston Astros have cruised to another AL Pennant, going undefeated so far, the Philadelphia Phillies have pulled off three upsets in a row going from the last team to reach the postseason to only four wins away from a world championship.

The experts have already weighed in, with a wide range of predictions:

Now we want to know who you think will be dog-pilling after the final out of the season. Cast your vote for who will win the World Series below, along with which team you’re cheering for and who will win the World Series MVP.

