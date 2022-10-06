MLB playoffs 2022: Bracket, full schedule, start times and predictions

October baseball is here.

With the playoff field set, 12 teams now have their sights set on baseball immortality.

The MLB postseason, however, will look a little different this year. The league added an additional wild-card team, and now will utilize a 12-team playoff bracket. Furthermore, rather than a single-elimination wild-card game, the new bracket includes a three-game series in the opening round, with all three games played at the higher seed’s field.

Beyond that, the two divisional winners in each league with the best records now have a bye into the Divisional Series. So the New York Yankees, the Houston Astros, the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers get to watch the Wild-Card round with the rest of us, from the comfort of their couches at home.

Here is the MLB Postseason bracket:

Here are the start times, dates and television information for the first two rounds of the playoffs, and the dates for both the ALCS and the NLCS.

American League Playoffs: Start times, TV, dates and games

Wild-Card Round

Game 1: Mariners at Blue Jays, Friday, October 7 4:07 PM ET, ESPN

Game 2: Mariners at Blue Jays, Saturday, October 8 4:07 PM ET, ESPN

Game 3*: Mariners at Blue Jays, Sunday, October 9 2:07 PM ET, ABC

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Cleveland Guardians

Game 1: Rays at Guardians, Friday, October 7 12:07 PM ET, ESPN

Game 2: Rays at Guardians, Saturday, October 8 12:07 PM ET, ESPN2

Game 3*: Rays at Guardians, Sunday, October 9 4:07 PM ET, ESPN

American League Divisional Series

Toronto/Seattle Winner vs. New York Yankees

Game 1: TOR/SEA Winner at Yankees, Tuesday, October 11 TBD, TBS

Game 2: TOR/SEA Winner at Yankees, Thursday, October 13 TBD, TBS

Game 3: Yankees at TOR/SEA Winner, Saturday, October 15 TBD, TBS

Game 4*: Yankees at TOR/SEA Winner, Sunday, October 16 TBD, TBS

Game 5*: TOR/SEA Winner at Yankees, Monday, October 17 TBD, TBS

Tampa Bay/Cleveland Winner vs. Houston Astros

Game 1: TB/CLE Winner at Astros, Tuesday, October 11 TBD, TBS

Game 2: TB/CLE Winner at Astros, Thursday, October 13 TBD, TBS

Game 3: Astros at TB/CLE Winner, Saturday, October 15 TBD, TBS

Game 4*: Astros at TB/CLE Winner, Sunday, October 16 TBD, TBS

Game 5*: TB/CLE Winner at Astros, Monday, October 17 TBD, TBS

American League Championship Series

Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 19 TBD, TBS

Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Thursday, October 20 TBD, TBS

Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Saturday, October 22 TBD, TBS

Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Sunday, October 23 TBD, TBS

Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Monday, October 24 TBD, TBS

Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 25 TBD, TBS

Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 26 TBD, TBS

National League Playoffs: Start times, TV, dates and games

Wild-Card Round

Game 1: Phillies at Cardinals, Friday, October 7 2:07 PM ET, ABC

Game 2: Phillies at Cardinals, Saturday, October 8 8:37 PM ET, ESPN2

Game 3*: Phillies at Cardinals, Sunday, October 9 8:37 PM ET, ESPN

Game 1: Padres at Mets, Friday, October 7 8:07 PM ET, ESPN

Game 2: Padres at Mets, Saturday, October 8 7:37 PM ET, ESPN

Game 3*: Padres at Mets, Sunday, October 9 7:37 PM ET, ESPN

National League Divisional Series

Philadelphia/St. Louis Winner vs. Atlanta Braves

Game 1: PHL/STL Winner at Braves, Tuesday, October 11 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: PHL/STL Winner at Braves, Wednesday, October 12 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Braves at PHL/STL Winner, Friday, October 14 TBD, FOX

Game 4*: Braves at PHL/STL Winner, Saturday, October 15 TBD, FOX

Game 5*: PHL/STL Winner at Braves, Sunday, October 16 TBD, FOX

San Diego/New York Winner vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Game 1: SD/NY Winner at Dodgers, Tuesday, October 11 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: SD/NY Winner at Dodgers, Wednesday, October 12 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Dodgers at SD/NY Winner, Friday, October 14 TBD, FOX

Game 4*: Dodgers at SD/NY Winner, Saturday, October 15 TBD, FOX

Game 5*: SD/NY Winner at Dodgers, Sunday, October 16 TBD, FOX

National League Championship Series

Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 18 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Wednesday, October 19 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Friday, October 21 TBD, TBS

Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Saturday, October 22 TBD, FOX/FS1

Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Sunday, October 23 TBD, TBS

Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Monday, October 24 TBD, TBS

Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Tuesday, October 25 TBD, FOX/FS1

Home-field advantage is determined by regular-season win-loss record. Currently, the Dodgers have the inside track to home-field advantage throughout the postseason and through the World Series, but that will not be determined until we know the final two teams.

Game 1: Lower seed at Higher seed, Friday, October 28 TBD, FOX

Game 2: Lower seed at Higher seed, Saturday, October 29 TBD, FOX

Game 3: Higher seed at Lower seed, Monday, October 31 TBD, FOX

Game 4: Higher seed at Lower seed, Tuesday, November 1 TBD, FOX

Game 5*: Higher seed at Lower seed, Wednesday, November 2 TBD, FOX

Game 6*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Friday, November 4 TBD, FOX

Game 7*: Lower seed at Higher seed, Saturday, October 5 TBD, FOX

*If necessary

Predictions

We have more on each of the 12 playoff teams in our World Series contender tiers, which dives into how each team can make a run to a World Series. But here is one writer’s look at how the postseason will play out.

American League:

Mariners over Blue Jays in 3

Rays over Guardians in 3

Yankees over Mariners in 4

Astros over Rays in 5

Astros over Yankees in 7

National League:

Cardinals over Phillies in 3

Mets over Padres in 3

Dodgers over Mets in 4

Braves over Cardinals in 5

Braves over Dodgers in 6

World Series

Braves over Astros in 6