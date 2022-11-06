Philadelphia becomes first city to lose 2 major sports championships on same day

Philadelphia sports is said to be in its golden era right now. The Eagles are the NFL’s last undefeated team, the 76ers started the new year with NBA Finals aspirations in the Eastern Conference, and the Phillies went from the last team to make the MLB Playoffs in the National League into a surging postseason darling that went all the way to the World Series. The Philadelphia Union also ran through the playoffs on their way to a berth in the MLS Cup after finishing the regular season tied for the most points in the league.

This level of success would be pretty incredible for every city, but the fact that it’s happening in Philly gives it a level of intensity that couldn’t be approached anywhere else. Philadelphia sports fans are the sort of people that boo Santa Clause, throw batteries at JD Drew, and get engaged after shotgunning beers at Eagles tailgate. Michael Levin once tweeted “imagine enjoying a sport in Philadelphia” — well, imagine giving this fanbase so much hope!

Unfortunately for Philly, a pair of the city’s best sports success stories came to a bummer ending on Saturday. First, the Union lost the MLS Cup in ridiculously dramatic penalties kicks against LAFC. Then the Houston Astros beat the Phillies in Game 6 of the World Series to claim to the championship in Major League Baseball. This is the first time a city has lost two major professional sports championships in one day, per Elias Sports.

Hug your Philadelphia friends today.



The city of brotherly love is the first city ever to lose two pro sports championships on the same day. pic.twitter.com/jMqUGDkqiQ — SB Nation (@SBNation) November 6, 2022

Want to be a pain in the ass to your friends who are Philly sports fans? Just tag them in our Instagram post or @ them on Twitter for this graphic. I’m sure they will react reasonably.

The Union’s MLS Cup loss was just heartbreaking. They looked like they were on their way to winning the franchise’s first ever championship until Gareth Bale scored in the final moments of extra time.

LAFC would win in penalty kicks. The entire thing was insanely stressful even if you didn’t have a rooting interest. I can’t imagine how a diehard Union supporter feels today.

The Phillies’ Cinderella run in the MLB Playoffs also came to an end against the widely hated Houston Astros. The Phillies up 2-1 in the series at one point, but lost the last three games to lose the World Series.

At least Philly fans didn’t have to watch the Astros celebrate in their city?

BEDLAM IN HOUSTON.



The @Astros are the first team to clinch the #WorldSeries at home since 2013. pic.twitter.com/2fFdxlpjWS — MLB (@MLB) November 6, 2022

Did we mention James Harden is already hurt and the Sixers are off to a disappointing start in the NBA? At the Eagles still look good.

Sports can give you so much hope and take it away in the blink of an eye. Philly fans learned that the hard way.