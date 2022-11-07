Ted Cruz got hit with a beer can and showered with boos at the Astros parade

The Houston Astros and Texas senator Ted Cruz are a match made in hell, and on Monday they came together for a viral moment of hatred during the Astros’ World Series parade. Houston won the World Series by outlasting the Philadelphia Phillies in six games, but MLB fans haven’t forgotten about their 2017 cheating scandal or their soft stances on slurs and domestic abuse from years earlier. Of course, people in Houston were happy to see their team win it all, but Cruz’s appearance at the parade still gave the event an enemy in attendance.

Cruz was showered with boos as he was going by in a car during the parade. Then one fan escalated the situation by throwing a beer at him. Here’s the video:

Ted Cruz pulled off what I thought was impossible- getting booed at a championship parade. pic.twitter.com/B4oVgP404Q — Chancellor Johnson (@ChancellorTV) November 7, 2022

And here’s Ted Cruz getting a beer thrown at him:

Beer flies at Ted Cruz during Astros World Series Parade pic.twitter.com/lRALgyXCe2 — Alien Truther Wildwest (@wcgroovy) November 7, 2022

TMZ reports 33-year-old man was arrested for throwing a beer at Cruz during the parade.

Maybe he just wanted Cruz to catch it and chug it? Seems like the perfect cover.