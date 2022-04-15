Nationals’ Alcides Escobar got hit square in the beans on a pick-off throw

Losing by five runs to the Pittsburgh Pirates is bad enough, but Thursday was an especially bad night for Alcides Escobar. The infielder was taking a lead off first base in the top of the fourth, when J.T. Brubaker tried to pick him off. That’s when things went wrong.
Alcides nuts pic.twitter.com/250CoK5CcU— Kev (@OnePursuitTakes) April 14, 2022
It’s difficult to capture the moment that ball met crotch, even watching this is super slow motion. That’s a terrifying testament to just how fast Brubaker’s throw was. It appears we have a perfect bean-bashing storm in which the pitcher threw slightly wide to Escobar’s right, and he stepped perfectly so the ball collided with his right testicular area, before understandably collapsing in a heap.
We’re going to see plenty more examples of players getting hit square in the beans this season, but this is one of the earliest, and most soul-crushing examples. The Nationals went on to lose 9-5, and Escobar was 1-for-4, with no runs scored, and one groin flattened.
