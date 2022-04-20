Bill Burr on the Red Sox broadcast was so damn funny

Boston native and die-hard Red Sox fan Bill Burr was invited into the booth Tuesday night during his team’s game against the Blue Jays, and within moments he completely stole the show.
.@billburr on the broadcast.— NESN (@NESN) April 20, 2022
We don't have to say much more pic.twitter.com/pFws32vXyJ
Comedian appearances during sporting events have always been hit or miss (lest we forget Dennis Miller’s short-lived time on Monday Night Football) but the difference here is that Burr clearly knows what he’s talking about, and he’s passionate as hell.
Interrupting a plug of his own show, Burr didn’t pass up an opportunity to poke fun at Derek Jeter.
“Derek Jeter would have made that a ball. If it was a strike remember how he used to do that? [...] I swear to god, like six times out of ten he’d get a ball. Granted, he was one of the greatest who ever did it. [...] Genius, I mean that guy was incredible. I don’t hate individuals, if they’re great I can’t work up that level of hate. There’s a whole bunch of Yankees that I love ... I just hate ‘em.”
Then, without missing a beat, Burr turned his attention back to the game — this time to talk about the newfound swagger of the Blue Jays now they’re leading the AL East.
“I gotta tell you, Toronto talking trash really kind of lit a fire. It’s really bugging me. [...] Canada in general is low-key hostile. They try to act like they’re the best white people. It’s like ‘dude, there were people here before you, so get off your high horse.’”
I totally know that Bill Burr is way too busy touring and being a comedy mega-star to have time in his schedule to calls games regularly, but I would pay good money to get a supercast of just Burr calling games and inviting his own guests on, because this was amazing.
