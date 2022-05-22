 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Tim Anderson is the only one who can judge Josh Donaldson’s racist comment

Tim Anderson and the White Sox got heated with Josh Donaldson for calling the star shortstop “Jackie.”

By Ricky O'Donnell
Chicago White Sox v New York Yankees Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees on Sunday when catcher Yasmani Grandal started yelling at Josh Donaldson as he came to the plate in the fifth inning. Grandal was standing up for teammate Tim Anderson after Donaldson made a racist remark to him on multiple occasions earlier in the game.

Donaldson called Anderson “Jackie” as a reference to Jackie Robinson. Here are Anderson’s comments on the incident after the Yankees’ 7-5 win in New York.

Grandal got in Donaldson’s face when he approached home plate. The benches cleared and Anderson had to be restrained by teammates. You can watch the sequence here.

Donaldson said he called Anderson “Jackie” as a nod to a 2019 Sports Illustrated feature where Anderson said “I kind of feel like today’s Jackie Robinson.” Donaldson said he and Anderson joked about the quote during a game in 2019, but clearly Anderson didn’t find this as some kind of endearing reference between two friends.

Here’s the quote from the original SI story:

Donaldson’s side of the story — that the nickname was said in good faith between two players who are friendly with each other — is extremely hard to believe given the recent history between Donaldson and the White Sox. Just last week, Donaldson hit Anderson with a hard tag at third base that led to another benches clearing argument. Last season, Donaldson taunted White Sox ace Lucas Giolito during a game, which led to an escalating battle of words and a parking lot confrontation.

Grandal also talked to reporters after the game, and continued to stand up for Anderson:

“This game went through a period of time a lot of those comments were made, and I think we’re way past that,” Yasmani Grandal told reporters, saying that Donaldson denied the incident when he confronted him in the fifth inning. “I guess he lives in his own world.”

Donaldson was also getting ripped on Twitter for the incident.

Here is Donaldson’s explanation after the game:

Donaldson’s comment is flat out ignorant. He was trying to get under Anderson’s skin by calling arguably the biggest Black star in MLB today by the name of the man who broke baseball’s color barrier. It turns Robinson into a punchline and flippantly overlooks the struggles Black players have had to endure in the game.

Anderson’s opinion is the only one who matters here, and to him Donaldson’s explanation is bogus. Donaldson needs to do some serious self-reflection if he really thought that sort of comment would be received well.

