This minor league announcer turned Stephen Strasburg’s rehab start into his personal Super Bowl

The life of a minor league announcer is often thankless, without much opportunity to be noticed. Only the most hardcore of fans go to the effort of tuning in to hear a MiLB game — except when it comes to Joey Zanaboni.
Zanaboni has become the a viral sensation for his calls that go beyond cliche and into a realm of glorious madness. This was on full display as Stephen Strasburg made a rehab start for Single-A Fredericksburg over the weekend.
Stephen Strasburg is back and he was freezin em like pay raises at a poorly run cryogenics laboratory #LCRR pic.twitter.com/hgiNzzu4OW— Joey Zanaboni (@joey_zana) May 30, 2022
Now, since we have this amazing collection of calls — let’s rank them.
No. 1: “Sneak a live cat through a TSA precheck, boy ..... HISSSSS”
No. 2: “Freezin ‘em like pay raises at a poorly run cryogenics laboratory”
No. 3: “Ghosted him like an O.K. Cupid Halloween party”
No. 4: “Stephen Strasburg, ask for his credit card info in a spam email message ... let’s go phishing”
No. 5: “John Stamos, Full House get him out of there baby!”
We need Joey Zanaboni on every call because the man is an utter delight.
