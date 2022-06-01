This minor league announcer turned Stephen Strasburg’s rehab start into his personal Super Bowl

The life of a minor league announcer is often thankless, without much opportunity to be noticed. Only the most hardcore of fans go to the effort of tuning in to hear a MiLB game — except when it comes to Joey Zanaboni.

Zanaboni has become the a viral sensation for his calls that go beyond cliche and into a realm of glorious madness. This was on full display as Stephen Strasburg made a rehab start for Single-A Fredericksburg over the weekend.

Stephen Strasburg is back and he was freezin em like pay raises at a poorly run cryogenics laboratory #LCRR pic.twitter.com/hgiNzzu4OW — Joey Zanaboni (@joey_zana) May 30, 2022

Now, since we have this amazing collection of calls — let’s rank them.

No. 1: “Sneak a live cat through a TSA precheck, boy ..... HISSSSS”

No. 2: “Freezin ‘em like pay raises at a poorly run cryogenics laboratory”

No. 3: “Ghosted him like an O.K. Cupid Halloween party”

No. 4: “Stephen Strasburg, ask for his credit card info in a spam email message ... let’s go phishing”

No. 5: “John Stamos, Full House get him out of there baby!”

We need Joey Zanaboni on every call because the man is an utter delight.