Brewers’ Jonathan Davis made MLB catch of the year after slamming head into wall

Veteran centerfielder Jonathan Davis broke into the major leagues because of his defense. Davis has a career OPS of .531 at the plate in about 300 plate appearances, but the 30-year-old is extremely nice with his glove. On Wednesday, Davis showed just how great he is in the field with the one of the best catches of the 2022 MLB season.

The Brewers had already made an amazing catch against the Tampa Bay Rays earlier in the day when infielder Luis Urias made a diving grab in the first inning. Somehow his teammate topped him in the next inning. Rays star Randy Arozarena smacked a line drive to centerfield. Davis sprinted to the ball, laid out with full extension for the catch, and made the grab as he slammed his head against the wall.

INCREDIBLE!



Jonathan Davis put his body on the line to come up with the out.@3_JonathanDavis | #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/yvX4tzGPNj — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 29, 2022

It felt like a scary scene in the moment, with Davis feared to have suffered a serious injury. Somehow, he stayed in the game. What a catch.

You might not see a better web gem all season. Thankfully Davis is okay after giving up his body to get the out.

The Brewers entered as winners of four of their last five games. Milwaukee entered the day with a half-game lead over the St. Louis Cardinals for first place in the NL Central.