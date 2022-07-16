The Nationals low-balled Juan Soto with the biggest contract offer in MLB history. Now he’s on the trade block.

The Washington Nationals offered 23-year-old superstar slugger Juan Soto the biggest contract in MLB history. Soto turned it down. Now Washington is placing him on the trade block after making what appears to be its best and final offer, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Washington offered Soto $440 million over 15 years. The offer exceeded Mike Trout’s 12-year, $426.5 million contract for the most guaranteed money in the history of the sport. Rosenthal reports that the offer did not include deferred money.

The Athletic reports that Soto would have made an average salary of $29.33 million had he accepted the deal, which would have been the 20th-highest in baseball history. It’s possible he’s looking at a lot more money than that when he hits the open market after the 2024 season when he will still only be 26 years old.

Soto is arguably the most decorated young slugger of his generation. He is known for his all-time great batting eye and impressive raw power. He put up a historic rookie season as a 19-year-old in 2018 when he finished with a .292/.406/.517 slash line with 22 homers. The next year, Soto helped the Nationals win the World Series, this time hitting 34 homers and again finishing with an on-base percentage north of .400. Soto finished with an absurd 1.185 OPS in the Covid-shortened season of 2020, and then had a .999 OPS last year in 151 games.

Soto is under team control for the reminder of this season, and the next two years. Then he becomes a free agent.

Rosenthal reports the Nationals now believe they will never be able to sign him. Soto is represented by Scott Boras, who will likely seek the first-ever $500 million contract for his client.

While it’s noteworthy that Soto turned down the most guaranteed money in MLB history, it must be said that this qualifies as a low-ball offer from the Nationals. If Soto accepted that deal, he’d be making George Springer money, who is currently the 16th highest paid player in the league. Beating Trout’s $37 million per year should be the expectation in any extension talks with Soto. With this report coming out, the Nationals now have the cover they need to trade him despite not offering him the money he’s worth.

Soto is only hitting .247 this year, but has nearly a .900 OPS heading into the All-Star break. Even during a down year, he’s one of the best hitters in the sport.

This entire video is Juan Soto in a nutshell.



Legend. pic.twitter.com/uMsjbqecjn — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 14, 2022

A Soto trade is not imminent, according to The Athletic. If he’s traded at the deadline this year, he would be controlled by his new club for the next three playoff races.

The Nationals are only 30-62 this year. That is the worst record in baseball at the time of this report.

Front offices are already having the conversations: What is it going to take to acquire Juan Soto in the wake of him turning down a 15-year, $440 million contract offer from the Nationals? And the answer is: The biggest trade package ever. “A Herschel Walker deal,” one GM said. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 16, 2022

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is Aug. 2.