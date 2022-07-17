Home Run Derby 2022: Predictions, rules, bracket, and TV time for MLB slugfest

The 2022 MLB All-Star Week in Los Angeles has finally arrived, with the breathtaking backdrop of Dodger Stadium playing host to this year’s events. Before the 2022 MLB All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday night, some of the best sluggers in the game will compete in the Home Run Derby.

The field is led by Pete Alonso, the New York Mets first baseman who is seeking his third straight Home Run Derby title. Alonso is trying to become the first ever three-peat champion in the event. Ken Griffey Jr. is the only other player to ever win the Home Run Derby three times when he took home the crown in 1994, 1998, and 1999.

Alonso won’t have an easy road to another title. His first round opponent is Ronald Acuna Jr., the Atlanta Braves star who Alonso defeated in the semifinals of the 2019 derby with a buzzer-beating dinger. Kyle Schwarber also looms on the other side of the bracket. Schwarber leads the National League in home runs with 26, and will be the top seed in the field. Schwarber’s first round opponent is St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols. At 42 years old, Pujols will be the oldest Home Run Derby participant ever, breaking a mark Barry Bonds set at 39 years old.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby.

Home run derby bracket 2022 and matchups

Check out the full bracket for the Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium.

Here are the matchups:

1. Kyle Schwarber, Phillies vs. 8. Albert Pujols, Cardinals

4. Juan Soto, Nationals vs. 5. José Ramírez, Guardians

3. Corey Seager, Rangers vs. 6. Julio Rodríguez, Mariners

2. Pete Alonso, Mets vs. 7. Ronald Acuña, Jr., Braves

Winner

Pete Alonso: +200

Kyle Schwarber: +330

Ronald Acuña, Jr: +600

Juan Soto: +600

Corey Seager: +900

Julio Rodriguez: +1000

José Ramirez: +1600

Albert Pujols: +2200

Player to hit longest HR

Ronald Acuña, Jr: +200

Kyle Schwarber: +340

Juan Soto: +500

Pete Alonso: +650

Julio Rodriguez: +800

Corey Seager: +900

Albert Pujols: +1200

José Ramirez: +1500

MLB Home Run Derby rules in 2022

The Home Run Derby features a head-to-head format with an eight-man bracket. The champion will have to win three rounds by hitting more home runs than their opponent within the allotted time frame.

The first round and second round of the derby will have three minutes on the clock. The final round lasts for two minutes. Every competitor will be awarded 30 seconds of bonus time following each round. A hitter can earn an additional 30 seconds of bonus time if they hit a home run that measures at least 475-feet in the regulation period of that round.

Once a player surpasses their matchup in home runs, the clock stops and the round is over. Whoever hits the most home runs in each head-to-head matchup advances until a winner is crowned.

A home run counts as long as the pitch leaves the pitcher’s hand before the clock expires.

Hitters have one timeout to take in each round. Timeouts last for 45 seconds. Timeouts are not permitted during bonus time.

MLB Home Run Derby seeding, explained

Per MLB.com: “The seeds were determined by the participants’ 2022 home run totals through play on July 13. Tiebreakers were determined by 2021 home run totals.”

Home Run Derby predictions 2022

Starting on the left side of the bracket, I’ll take Schwarber over Pujols, and Nationals phenom Juan Soto over José Ramírez. I’ll take Soto over Schwarber to advance to the final.

On the right side of the bracket, I’ll go with Alonso over Ronald Acuña Jr. Don’t be surprised if that’s the most exciting matchup of the first round. I’ll take Corey Seager, in his return to Dodger Stadium, over 21-year-old Mariners rookie Julio Rodríguez in the other matchup. Alonso will take out Seager to advance to the final.

I’ll take Pete Alonso over Juan Soto in the title round. Alonso’s 24 home runs are the second most in the field behind Schwarber, and we already know he thrives in this setting. Maybe we’re just a sucker for a cool story, but we’ll pick Alonso to three-peat.

How to watch 2022 Home Run Derby

Date: Monday, July 18

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Location: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Stream: WatchESPN