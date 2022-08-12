Hologram Harry Caray’s 7th inning stretch at Field of Dreams game was pure nightmare fuel

Last season’s first ever ‘Field of Dreams’ game in the cornfields of Dyersville, Iowa produced one of the best moments of the MLB season when White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson hit a walk-off home run against the Yankees. This year’s matchup was always going to be a let down simply based on the matchup: no one is getting excited for Cubs vs. Reds, two of the baseball’s worst teams, regardless of how cool the setting is.

MLB knew it needed to add intrigue somehow with a national audience forced to watch the bottom of the NL Central, and they landed on maybe the creepiest idea possible. Some TV brain genius who was apparently the only person in the world that thought Hologram Tupac was a brilliant idea decided to give the world something no one asked for: Hologram Harry Caray.

The CGI version of Caray performed “Take Me Out the Ball Game” during the 7th inning stretch. Watch the video here:

An all-time “Take Me Out to the Ballgame” only possible through the magic of Field of Dreams pic.twitter.com/IC8yHrFZQT — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) August 12, 2022

They couldn’t have just called Will Ferrell? Please have some respect for the dead. I’m getting preemptively angry thinking about some herb giving the green light to Hologram Kurt Cobain one day.

The Field of Dreams game is not coming back in 2023 because of construction to the park. There is no deal in place for it to ever come back. Personally I think it’s a cool idea ... as long as the draw is two good baseball teams instead of some weirdo stuff like CGI Harry Caray.

The Cubs beat the Red, 4-2, by the way. If this game ever comes back, let’s all agree baseball needs to do better.