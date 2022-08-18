Dodgers reporter David Vassegh broke his hand and ribs going down Brewers’ slide

The slide at the top of American Family Field, home to the Milwaukee Brewers, is one of the most unique features of any ballpark in baseball. Whenever the Brewers hit a home run or win a game, their mascot Bernie Brewer slides down to celebrate. With the Los Angeles Dodgers in town for a four-game series, reporter David Vassegh thought it would be a good idea to test out the slide himself.

Vassegh went down the slide twice. The first time, cameras recorded him going down, and everything went fine. He went down again so the cameras could record his landing, and that’s where everything went wrong.

Vassegh has reportedly suffered broken bones in his hand and wrist, as well as six broken ribs, after slamming into the wall at the end of the slide. Despite the injuries, Vassegh has been in good spirits, and everyone around the Dodgers and Brewers has been having fun with the incident. Here’s the original video:

99% of movies don't have a better ending than this pic.twitter.com/YXaMhPPfVc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 18, 2022

And here’s an alternate angle:

A new angle thanks to Justin Turner's Instagram. https://t.co/2xqUiC3qL7 pic.twitter.com/NJC8Woidrg — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) August 18, 2022

There’s nothing funny about broken bones in your hand and wrist. Six broken ribs seriously does not sound like a good time. Yet as the series between the Dodgers and Brewers continued, Vassegh is being a good sport about it and turning into the punchline of every joke.

After the Dodgers’ win on Thursday night, catcher Austin Barnes said the Dodgers rallied for Vassegh after his accident on the slide.

Bernie Brewer of course had to chime in, as well.

The body outline is cracking me up:

Next time how about we leave it to the professional? pic.twitter.com/2dViBfvLZI — Bernie Brewer (@Bernie_Brewer) August 18, 2022

Too bad Vassegh didn’t read the comically oversized slide instruction manual before going down:

Vassegh has been joking around with Dodgers players about the incident since it happened.

Vassegh fractured his wrist going down the Brewers slide pic.twitter.com/UIGKVY31sq — Ralph Mason (@Ralph_MasonJr) August 17, 2022

Vassegh got his 15 minutes of fame, but paid a heavy price for it. At least he’s kept a good attitude about his injuries. If you are going to crack six ribs and suffer multiple fractures on your right hand going down a slide, the least you can do it have fun with it.