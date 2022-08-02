Juan Soto traded to San Diego Padres for massive haul of prospects

Juan Soto has been traded to the San Diego Padres.

The best young hitter in baseball is on the move during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Washington Nationals weree reportedly listening to offers for Juan Soto, and multiple teams prepared bids ahead of baseball’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline on Aug. 2. The Padres eventually won out. CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, and pitchers Jarlin Susana and MacKenzie Gore are going to Washington for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was also believed to be in the deal, but has to waive his no-trade clause. The deal does not hinge on Hosmer, per reports. Hosmer is reportedly no longer in the trade.

Josh Bell is also going to San Diego in the trade.

The 24-year-old Soto was put on the trade block last month after he declined a $440 million contract extension from Washington. The Nationals’ deal would have guaranteed Soto more money than any player in MLB history, but with a 15-year offer, Soto’s annual salary of $29.33 million would have been only the 20th-highest in baseball history had he accepted the deal.

Soto is under team control for two seasons after this one. San Diego will have three postseasons runs with Soto before he cashes in what will likely be the biggest contract ever. Soto and agent Scott Boras could seek a $500 million deal.

The Nationals entered the trade deadline with the worst record in baseball at 35-69 overall. Washington didn’t have to trade Soto right now, but it feels like a certainty he’ll be moved before he enters free agency. Insiders are confident Soto will be moved at this year’s trade deadline.

Padres announce Juan Soto trade

The #Padres have acquired outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals.



Details: https://t.co/orhwRJEWLh pic.twitter.com/B1CLnNL704 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 2, 2022

Eric Hosmer no longer in Juan Soto trade. Deal is complete.

The Juan Soto deal is done with the #Padres, and does NOT include Eric Hosmer. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

Eric Hosmer rejected the trade to Washington and will not be part of the Soto deal, per source. Now the Padres have less than five hours to figure out what to do with Hosmer, who is owed $39 million from 2023-25. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

Soto trade does not hinge on Eric Hosmer waiving no-trade clause

The #Nationals #Padres deal DOES NOT hinge on Hosmer being a part of it. The deal is done regardless...acccording to sources directly involved. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2022

Source confirms what Jim is saying. Deal will go through with or without Hosmer. Padres still must decide what to do with him. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

Eric Hosmer has to waive no-trade clause for Soto deal to complete

Hosmer has a no-trade clause, and the Nationals are reportedly on the list of teams he’d reject a trade to.

San Diego #Padres 1B Eric Hosmer has NOT approved the trade to Washington. The #Nats are on his no-trade list. It remains to be seen if he changes his mind. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 2, 2022

To be clear, the Juan Soto/Josh Bell blockbuster hinges on Eric Hosmer's permission for the deal to move forward. The #Nats are on his no-trade list. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Enormous pressure on Hosmer to approve deal, and he might get something more out of it beyond the 3 yrs/$39M he is owed from ‘23 to ‘25. Hosmer, Soto, Bell all represented by Scott Boras, as are Gore and Wood. Players generally need to be compensated to waive no-trade protection. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

CORRECTION: The Nationals are on Eric Hosmer's 10-team no-trade list. He would have to give his consent to be in a deal with Washington. — Dennis Lin (@dennistlin) August 2, 2022

Eric Hosmer has been notified he’s in the agreed-upon deal. He has a no-trade and hasn’t consented yet. Belief is they will figure this out however, one way or another. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Abrams, Hassell, Wood, and Susana going to Washington in Soto trade

The package going back to Washington for Juan Soto and Josh Bell, sources tell ESPN:



- LHP MacKenzie Gore

- OF Robert Hassell III

- SS C.J. Abrams

- OF James Wood

- RHP Jarlin Susana

- one more major league player



That's the only holdup right now to the agreed-upon deal. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Juan Soto traded to Padres

The San Diego Padres are finalizing a deal to acquire superstar outfielder Juan Soto from Washington, sources tell ESPN.



One of the biggest deals in baseball history goes down, and it sends the 23-year-old to SD, where he will team with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 2, 2022

Juan Soto is a Padre. Done deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Padres in ‘final stages’ of landing Juan Soto

Source: #Padres on the verge of acquiring Juan Soto. Deal is believed to be nearing final stages. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Padres have momentum in Soto trade talks

Executives around the league believe the momentum for Soto to the Padres is gaining steam. However, let’s not forget the exact same scenario happened last year with San Diego and Max Scherzer. Still, many believe that Soto will be a Padre by the end of the day. — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) August 2, 2022

Nationals calling up minor leaguers with Soto trade imminent

NEWS: #Nats are in process of calling up multiple minor leaguers to @MLB club — a sign that trades are imminent. @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

Juan Soto trade rumors: Padres, Cardinals, and Dodgers bidding for slugger

In the Juan Soto sweepstakes, sources say 3 finalists remain -- the #Padres, #STLCards, and #Dodgers.



The #BlueJays inquired in July but are not actively discussing Soto with the #Nats. @MLBNetwork @Sportsnet — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022

There’s three teams making serious offers for Soto. The Los Angeles Dodgers are baseball’s biggest spender, and always seemed like a natural fit for Soto given his contract demands. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball on deadline day at 69-33 overall. The San Diego Padres are 12 games behind the Dodgers on deadline day at 58-46, but they’ve also been a major player for big free agents in recent years. The Padres should get Fernando Tatís Jr. back from injury soon, and pairing him with Soto and Manny Machado would form one of baseball’s most fearsome lineups. The St. Louis Cardinals, currently on the outside looking in at the wildcard race, are also a suitor for Soto.

It’s notable that the Mets and Yankees aren’t in the mix to this point.

Padres are the likeliest landing spot for Soto, per reports

As the trade deadline approaches, there is a growing sense that the Padres are the most likely landing spot for Juan Soto — and, in a twist, perhaps Josh Bell too. Multiple people have heard there’s momentum in those talks. — Barry Svrluga (@barrysvrluga) August 2, 2022

Padres trying to acquire Josh Bell with Soto

Padres and Nats are talking about a package of both Juan Soto and Josh Bell and word is they are being aggressive. @barrysvrluga suggested there's momentum — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) August 2, 2022

Bell is having a tremendous year for Washington so far. The 29-year-old first baseman is hitting .301/.384/.493 with 14 home runs on deadline day.

What will Padres offer in Juan Soto trade?

If the potential deal between #Nationals #Padres actually goes down the Nationals return is expected to be centered around SS C.J. Abrams,OF Robert Hassell III, LHP Adrian Morejon and at least 2 others in the transaction with Josh Bell being included with Soto going the other way — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) August 2, 2022

Expected C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, Adrian Morejon, and two more players going to Washington if the Padres can pull off a Soto trade.

Padres could go after Wilson Contreras if they fail to land Soto

Rays in mix along with Mets for Cubs’ Willson Contreras, sources tell @TheAthletic. Possible fallback for Padres, too, if SD does not land Soto. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) August 2, 2022

Cardinals reportedly unwilling to give up Dylan Carlson in Soto trade

The #STLCards have yet to include Dylan Carlson in a multi-player offer for Juan Soto.



Unless that changes in the hours ahead, Soto is likely to become a Padre or Dodger. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 2, 2022