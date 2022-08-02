 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SBNation.com homepage

Filed under:

Juan Soto traded to San Diego Padres for massive haul of prospects

Juan Soto is going to San Diego.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new
MLB: New York Mets at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Juan Soto has been traded to the San Diego Padres.

The best young hitter in baseball is on the move during the 2022 MLB trade deadline. The Washington Nationals weree reportedly listening to offers for Juan Soto, and multiple teams prepared bids ahead of baseball’s 6 p.m. ET trade deadline on Aug. 2. The Padres eventually won out. CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III, James Wood, and pitchers Jarlin Susana and MacKenzie Gore are going to Washington for Juan Soto and Josh Bell. Eric Hosmer was also believed to be in the deal, but has to waive his no-trade clause. The deal does not hinge on Hosmer, per reports. Hosmer is reportedly no longer in the trade.

Josh Bell is also going to San Diego in the trade.

The 24-year-old Soto was put on the trade block last month after he declined a $440 million contract extension from Washington. The Nationals’ deal would have guaranteed Soto more money than any player in MLB history, but with a 15-year offer, Soto’s annual salary of $29.33 million would have been only the 20th-highest in baseball history had he accepted the deal.

Soto is under team control for two seasons after this one. San Diego will have three postseasons runs with Soto before he cashes in what will likely be the biggest contract ever. Soto and agent Scott Boras could seek a $500 million deal.

The Nationals entered the trade deadline with the worst record in baseball at 35-69 overall. Washington didn’t have to trade Soto right now, but it feels like a certainty he’ll be moved before he enters free agency. Insiders are confident Soto will be moved at this year’s trade deadline.

We’ll be keeping track of every serious Soto rumor until he’s traded in this post.

Padres announce Juan Soto trade

Eric Hosmer no longer in Juan Soto trade. Deal is complete.

Soto trade does not hinge on Eric Hosmer waiving no-trade clause

Eric Hosmer has to waive no-trade clause for Soto deal to complete

Hosmer has a no-trade clause, and the Nationals are reportedly on the list of teams he’d reject a trade to.

Abrams, Hassell, Wood, and Susana going to Washington in Soto trade

Juan Soto traded to Padres

Padres in ‘final stages’ of landing Juan Soto

Padres have momentum in Soto trade talks

Nationals calling up minor leaguers with Soto trade imminent

Juan Soto trade rumors: Padres, Cardinals, and Dodgers bidding for slugger

There’s three teams making serious offers for Soto. The Los Angeles Dodgers are baseball’s biggest spender, and always seemed like a natural fit for Soto given his contract demands. The Dodgers have the best record in baseball on deadline day at 69-33 overall. The San Diego Padres are 12 games behind the Dodgers on deadline day at 58-46, but they’ve also been a major player for big free agents in recent years. The Padres should get Fernando Tatís Jr. back from injury soon, and pairing him with Soto and Manny Machado would form one of baseball’s most fearsome lineups. The St. Louis Cardinals, currently on the outside looking in at the wildcard race, are also a suitor for Soto.

It’s notable that the Mets and Yankees aren’t in the mix to this point.

Padres are the likeliest landing spot for Soto, per reports

Padres trying to acquire Josh Bell with Soto

Bell is having a tremendous year for Washington so far. The 29-year-old first baseman is hitting .301/.384/.493 with 14 home runs on deadline day.

What will Padres offer in Juan Soto trade?

Expected C.J. Abrams, Robert Hassell III, Adrian Morejon, and two more players going to Washington if the Padres can pull off a Soto trade.

Padres could go after Wilson Contreras if they fail to land Soto

Cardinals reportedly unwilling to give up Dylan Carlson in Soto trade

More From SBNation.com

Loading comments...