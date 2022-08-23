Yankees fan who used hot dog as beer straw is either a genius, sicko, or both

This week’s New Yorker of Distinction is a Yankees fan who went viral for all the right reasons. As the Yankees were hosting the Mets on Monday night, a fan in the stands was recorded turning a hot dog into a straw — which he then used to drink his beer. The video already had three million views on Twitter just two hours after it was posted. No one can agree if this man is a brilliant inventor or an absolute sicko, and the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle.

The video was originally captured by the Instagram account @NewYorkNico and blew up on Twitter after it was reposted by Jomboy Media. Watch it for yourself here:

Life sentence. No parole.



(via NewYorkNico / IG) pic.twitter.com/Y24wnYmdbc — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 23, 2022

The Yankees have been struggling immensely since the All-Star break, but maybe hot dog straw man brought them some luck. The Yankees beat the Mets, 4-2, for their second win in a row. The last time they won two games in a row was July 29-30.

Is the video real? There are some alleging that it is not authentic. NewYorkNico claims to be “The unofficial talent scout of New York City” in their Instagram bio and has posted funny and disgusting ballpark food videos in the past. The video also starts at the perfect time. People are just asking questions!

starting to become a hot dog straw man truther. the kith plaid yankees hat is giving "engineered for tik tok" to me. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 23, 2022

I still can’t believe this guy sucked out the insides of the hot dog through a straw. Weirdo behavior. My next question is who the heck drinks a ballpark beer with a straw?

The Yankees are back in the win column, and random New Yorker is now internet famous for doing something gross. Everything in its right place.