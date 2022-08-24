Rangers relievers hilariously scurried away after getting caught blocking the batter’s eye

This is easily one of the funniest moments of the year. On Tuesday afternoon the Rangers were trying to get one over on the Rockies by blocking the batter’s eye ... then they got caught.

can't stop laughing at the rangers relievers getting in trouble for standing in the batter's eye, and then running away like racoons caught rooting through the trash pic.twitter.com/Ikkfk58fZo — Ed Zitron (@edzitron) August 24, 2022

This is the perfect description of what happened here. No protest, no argument — the relievers knew they were breaking the rules and ran off like kids with their hands in the cookie jar when they got barked at.

Personally, I think we should have more of this in baseball — especially when it comes to two teams who are functionally out of the postseason. Let them have some fun, see how far they can stretch the rules. I’m not saying they should go full Astros, because nobody should go full Astros — but just a little casual nefariousness never hurt anyone.

Why not try some stuff. Sneak out in front of the batter’s eye, hide in the opposition dugout and surprise the away team, replace the ball with a stress ball. Okay, that last one is silly but you get the idea.