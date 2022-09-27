Aaron Judge home run watch: Tracking every game for Yankees star as he chases history

The MLB regular season is winding down, and while the focus of baseball fans will soon turn to the playoffs, there is another major storyline still unfolding as the schedule enters its final days.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and his pursuit of history.

Currently, Judge stands one home run shy of the American League record of 61, set by former Yankees slugger Roger Maris during the 1961 season. While it is unlikely that Judge will catch the MLB record 73 set by Barry Bonds during the 2001 campaign, the Yankees outfielder is still on track to break Maris’ America League mark, and make some other history as well.

Here is a look at where Judge stands, as well as what he will face down the stretch.

Upcoming schedule and pitching probables

Tuesday, September 27 at Toronto Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: Jose Berrios, RHP (11-6, 5.27 ERA, 137 SO, 29 HR)

Tonight presents a great opportunity for Judge to inch closer to Maris’ record. On his career, Judge has a .333 batting average against Berrios (6 hits in 18 at-bats), along with a home run.

Wednesday, September 28 at Toronto Blue Jays (7:07 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: Mitch White, RHP (1-6, 5.12 ERA, 73 SO, 8 HR)

Judge has yet to face White this season, as he began the year with the Los Angeles Dodgers and was part of a four-player deal at the trade deadline. But the young right-hander has allowed 8 home runs this year in 23 games.

Friday, September 30 vs. Baltimore Orioles (7:05 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: TBD

We do not have pitching probables yet for New York’s weekend series with the Orioles, but in 15 games against Baltimore this year, Judge has 9 home runs in 58 at-bats. Those nine home runs are the most from Judge against any team this season.

Saturday, October 1 vs. Baltimore Orioles (1:05 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: TBD

Sunday, October 2 vs. Baltimore Orioles (1:35 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: TBD

Monday, October 3 at Texas Rangers (7:05 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: TBD

We will not have pitching probables on this matchup for a while, but Judge has yet to homer against the Texas Rangers this season. In just three games against the Rangers this year, Judge is 2 for 10 with a pair of singles.

Tuesday, October 4 at Texas Rangers (2:05 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: TBD

Tuesday, October 4 at Texas Rangers (8:05 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: TBD

Wednesday, October 5 at Texas Rangers (4:05 p.m. ET)

Pitching Probable: TBD

How many home runs has Aaron Judge hit?

60 home runs with nine games left.

What are the MLB home run milestones Aaron Judge is chasing?

Entering Tuesday, Judge stands at 60 home runs, just one behind Maris’ mark of 61 home runs, which he set back during the 1961 season and still stands as the American League record.

Beyond that, Judge is putting together a magical season across the board. Judge enters play on Tuesday leading the major leagues in nearly every offensive category. Currently, Judge leads all of baseball in home runs (60), on-base percentage (.422), slugging percentage (.695), on-base plus slugging (1.117), home runs (60), runs batted in (128 - where he is tied with Pete Alonso of the New York Mets), adjusted OPS+ (212) and runs created (164). With his 60 home runs, Judge now stands 18 home runs head of Kyle Schwarber, who leads the National League with 42 home runs.

Judge is also tracking down an American League Triple Crown, given to a player who leads the league in batting average, home runs, and RBI. Miguel Cabrera was the last player to win the Triple Crown, back during his Most Valuable Player season of 2012, when he hit 44 home runs, knocked in 139 runs, and posted a batting average of .330. If the season were to end today, Judge would win the AL Triple Crown, but he has both Luis Arraez and Xander Boegaerts on his heels, as each player enters Tuesday with a batting average of .313, just behind Judge’s mark of .314.