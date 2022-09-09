Aaron Judge is mashing a baseball better than anyone since Barry Bonds.

Let’s start with the obvious statement: Aaron Judge has a very, very good chance of cracking 60 home runs this year. At this point, I’d say that it’s pretty likely that he’s going to end with a home run count somewhere in the mid-to-low-60s. That is an absolutely incredible achievement in its own right that should be celebrated, but it won’t be the new single-season home run record. You might see some other writers or fans claim that if Judge finishes in that lofty territory of 60-or-more homers that it would be the “real” record.

While it would be nice to live in an alternate reality where lies are true if we believe them, we don’t live in that world. This is actual reality and in this particular universe, Barry Bonds is the single-season home run record holder after he hit 73 dingers in 2001. That’s the official record and the one person who could’ve been held accountable about it if steroid usage was actually considered to be a major problem back during that era is currently in the Baseball Hall of Fame, if you want to complain to someone about it.

The point of bringing that up isn’t to denigrate anything that Aaron Judge is doing. If anything, I really hope that fans are appreciating what we’re seeing from Judge this season since he’s been completely astonishing at the plate. Of course from a counting stats perspective, the fact it’s totally feasible for Judge to finish the season above 60 homers is amazing on its own. If (or perhaps, when) Judge eclipses the 60-homer mark, he will have entered the rarefied air that only Babe Ruth and Roger Maris have dared to reach while wearing the Yankee pinstripes. You know you’re having an incredible season when those two names are being referenced on a regular basis, and that’s what’s been happening when it comes to Judge here in 2022.

One of my favorite advanced statistics is wRC+ and that’s mainly because it’s very easy to understand. If your wRC+ is a decent amount above 100, you’re doing pretty good. If it’s below 100, you’re not having a great year at all. If it’s floating at or around 100, you’re league average. It also adjusts for both park factors and league factors as well, so it’s a really good catch-all stat for offensive production. I’m saying all of that to say that Aaron Judge’s wRC+ is currently at a whopping 203.

If that sounds ridiculous, that’s because it is — In the long, winding history of Major League Baseball, there have only been 33 instances of a player finishing the season with a wRC+ of 200 or above. Only five of those seasons have come since the turn of the century — Four of which were delivered by Barry Bonds when he was playing a completely different game of baseball from 2001 through 2004 and the last time it happened was when Juan Soto finished the 60-game 2020 season with a wRC+ of 202.

Simply put, Aaron Judge is having the best offensive full season since Barry Bonds retired. Typing out that sentence was mind-blowing on its own and it should be mind-blowing whenever you watch this guy at the plate this season. While looking at the stats are one thing, the other story is seeing Judge in action and also seeing how opposing teams are approaching him at this point.

In another Bonds-like comparison, some teams have simply decided that they’re not going to let Judge beat them. While this used to be a foolish strategy during the early stages of the season, it’s starting to make sense ever since New York’s lineup as a whole started slowing down in the second half of the season. Teams can now afford to either pitch around or simply wave Judge onto first base instead of taking a chance against him.

As a result, Aaron Judge has been forced to take his chances that are coming fewer and farther in between from each other. Don’t worry though, that still hasn’t stopped him from mashing bombs at an extremely high rate.

If this was a normal season and a normal era of baseball, there’d be no question as to who would be the American League MVP this season. However, we won’t be in a normal era anytime soon thanks to the mere presence of baseball’s unicorn in Anaheim. Shohei Ohtani has been having a fantastic season in his own right as he’s continued to be a dangerous hitter at the plate while stepping his game up on the mound. This screenshot from ESPN really says it all about just how valuable Ohtani has been to the Angels this season:

Shohei Ohtani is the team leader in practically everything for the Angels. pic.twitter.com/V0O62Bt5TM — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) September 6, 2022

Shohei Ohtani is doing things that haven’t been done since Babe Ruth was doing them over a century ago. You know who else is doing things that Babe Ruth was doing over a century ago? Aaron Judge. If Judge was to keep up the pace that he’s currently on, then he would have a season that you could genuinely compare to any of Babe Ruth’s prime seasons. The MVP conversation should be very intense and there doesn’t seem to be a wrong answer here. With that being said, a potentially historically significant season from Judge shouldn’t be penalized by a uniquely excellent Ohtani having a fine season for his standards. Ohtani is likely to have another season like this while Judge may very well be reaching the zenith of his baseball power here in 2022.

There are plenty of questions going forward and all of them are filled with intrigue. Will Aaron Judge hit over 60 homers this season? Will Judge have the first 200 wRC+ full season since Barry Bonds did it? Will it still somehow be not good enough for the MVP award? Will Judge even still be a member of the New York Yankees by this time next year? The future holds those answers and it’s going to be extremely fun to figure it out going forward. Aaron Judge is in the midst of a special season and it’s way more fun to live in the present and appreciate what he’s got going on right now.