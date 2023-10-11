Phillies channel ‘Coach Prime’ ahead of Game 3 against Braves

On Oct. 11, 1992, Deion Sanders almost did the unthinkable.

Are the Philadelphia Phillies trying to channel that energy over two decades later?

Back on that October day, Sanders suited up for the Atlanta Falcons as they took on the Miami Dolphins. In Atlanta’s 21-17 victory over Miami, Sanders caught one pass for nine yards and also helped the Falcons defense hold Dan Marino to just 250 passing yards.

But while the rest of the Falcons headed home, Sanders headed to his second job. He caught a flight to Pittsburgh to meet up with his other team, the Braves, who were set to take on the Pirates in Game 5 of the NLCS. However, Sanders did not get into that game, which the Pirates won 7-1 to extend the series.

Fast-forward to tonight. The Phillies are set to take on the Braves in Game 3 of their National League Division Series, which is knotted at 1-1. And just who did Bryce Harper and Nick Castellanos pay homage to exactly 21 years later?

Deion Sanders, or “Coach Prime” as he is often called today:

They done messed around pic.twitter.com/MivRO0RX9A — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 11, 2023

The caption “[t]hey done messed around” pays tribute to the war of words earlier in the season between Sanders, now the head coach at Colorado, and Colorado State head coach Mike Norvell.

On the one hand it seems odd for the Phillies players to honor Coach Prime 21 years to the day he tried to play in two different sports.

On the other, well, this series does seem a little personal, down to Atlanta’s mascot beefing on Twitter.

As we said after Game 2, you might want to tune in tonight.