Phillies fans are so mad even this child is swearing like a sailor

Any time a team loses it hurts the fans, but especially for Phillies fans expecting greatness out of their team this year. Philadelphia had one of the highest payrolls in baseball — almost double that of Arizona, and then watched their season come crashing down at home.

Local radio luminary “Buster” was on hand outside of Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night and witnessed everything come crashing down. As you can imagine the language here is very NFSW.

You know it’s bad when you’ve got not only people saying they’re willing to lay down in traffic, but an actual child saying “F*** the Phillies, honestly.” Some see a bright spot to it all and have already pivoted to “Go Birds,” but the for the rest of fans it will take a long time for the heartache to be resolved.

Other than the kid who swears like a sailor, I think I really appreciate the despondent woman who was just walking around desperate to find a cigarette. I feel that.