The Texas Rangers won the World Series and 1B Nathaniel Lowe won the parade

The Texas Rangers captured their first World Series title in franchise history on Wednesday night, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks four games to one.

So you knew when it came time for the parade, the Rangers and their fans were going to let it all hang out.

That has certainly been the case, as the faithful serenaded their heroes during Friday’s parade. But the star of the show might be first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, with this performance on Friday afternoon. Watch as Lowe catches a beer, hammers it home, and then loses both his shirts in the process:

Nathaniel Lowe catches a beer from a fan and chugs it before losing his shirt pic.twitter.com/HP21TanShh — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) November 3, 2023

Just a tremendous effort from Lowe.

However, Rangers fans likely believe his effort during the playoffs, and in the World Series itself, was better. Lowe had 14 hits for Texas during this postseason, including a home run in Game 3 of the ALDS as the Rangers swept the top-seeded Baltimore Orioles out of the playoffs. He also had a pair of home runs in the ALCS against the Houston Astros, including a two-run shot in the sixth inning of Game 7 to help put the game — and the series — away.

Be honest: If you had that kind of postseason, you’d be chugging beers and taking off shirts too.